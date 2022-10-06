ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Grove, IL

Effingham Radio

Teutopolis Farmer Passes Away at Emergency Room

On October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:02 pm the Effingham County Coroner’s Office was notified of a death at HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room. Preliminary information revealed that Linus Nosbisch, age 60 of rural Teutopolis, Illinois was operating a tractor and a grain wagon on 2100 th St. when he apparently suffered a critical medical issue and slumped over the wheel.
TEUTOPOLIS, IL
WCIA

House in Newman explodes, one injured

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– Newman Fire Chief Wade Hales confirms a house explosion earlier today. When neighbor Melinda Labaume heard a blast around noon, she thought it happened in her own house. She jumped into action when she heard her neighbor yelling for help across the street on the 300 block of South Broadway. “She told […]
NEWMAN, IL
Effingham Radio

Bruce Lynn Miller, 68

Bruce Lynn Miller, 68, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, with loved ones by his side. Bruce was born on August 17, 1954, in Shelbyville, the son of Robert Wayne and Audrey Ellen (Miller) Miller. He was a 1972 graduate of Beecher City High School. Bruce and Sandra J. Stevens were married on October 21, 1978 and were blessed with 43 years of marriage. Bruce worked as a machine operator at Caterpillar for 38 years before retiring to enjoy more time with loved ones. He was deeply devoted to family, he was a caring and nurturing husband, father and grandfather who had many hobbies including hunting, fishing and music. Bruce was a gifted musician playing several different instruments. He was a member of the Beecher City Church of Christ.
BEECHER CITY, IL
Effingham Radio

Gregory Wayne “Greg” Endebrock, 68

Gregory Wayne “Greg” Endebrock, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home in Strasburg. Greg was born June 4, 1954 in Effingham, the son of Wayne “Chick” and Aina (Connally) Endebrock. He married Elaine (Echols) Grant on October 5, 1990. Greg worked...
STRASBURG, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

FedEx Likely Set for Spring Opening; Voyant Hoping to Sell Plant to Similar Company

The waiting is the hardest part right now for a couple of Vermilion County business related items. The new FedEx facility just south of the I-74 – Lynch Road interchange was originally scheduled to have a ribbon cutting sometime this month. But now it looks like it will happen in the spring instead. Vermilion Advantage CEO Tim Dudley says it looks to be a matter of getting everything in line. But the fact remains, these jobs, at least 150 full time positions have been expected, are on the way.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Paul William “Brodie” Brodack, 74

Paul William “Brodie” Brodack was born December 12th, 1947 in Chicago, IL and passed away on October 7th, 2022 (Age 74) at home in Effingham, surrounded by family, after a 9-month Leukemia battle. Paul grew up in Chicago and Elk Grove, attending Northwestern University in Evanston on a...
EFFINGHAM, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

City of Danville Explains Road Improvement Plans

October 6, 2022 – As the City of Danville continues its efforts to preserve and maintain its roads; the City has received numerous questions, comments, and concerns about the gravel placed on many main roadways. While inconvenient and undesirable in the short term, the excess gravel on main roadways is a result of a recent sealcoat (chip seal). This excess gravel will soon be swept off the roadways in preparation for an additional preservation treatment known as micro surfacing. We are planning to sweep Vermilionand Voorhees (near Bowman Ave.) early next week. This micro surfacing layer in combination with the chip seal layer below it is known as a “cape seal”. Upon.
DANVILLE, IL
whporadio.com

Two Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash in Vermilion County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 68-year-old male from Danville, IL – Deceased (Name release pending next-of-kin notification). Unit 2 – Michael A. Palmer, 35-year-old male from Danville, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. PRELIMINARY:...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Coroner: 18-year-old dead from drowning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Paul A. Miller, 55

Paul A. Miller, 55 of Effingham, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at his home with his loved ones by his side. Per his request, Paul will be cremated with no services being held. Paul was born November 11, 1966 in Effingham, the son of Clarence A. and Charlotte...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Nancy June Dow, 72

Nancy June Dow, 72 of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 2:13 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022 in her residence surrounded by family. She was born November 7, 1949 in Mattoon, Illinois the daughter of Earnest “Pat” and Phyllis (Lewis) Curtner. She married Jim W. Dow May 24, 1969 in Neoga, Illinois. Nancy retired from the Fedders Corporation in Effingham, Illinois. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Neoga and Neoga American Legion Auxiliary for 63 years.
NEOGA, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Jeremiah R. Donaldson of Beecher City for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jeremiah was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 26 year old Jesse D. Horn for an Effingham County mittimus to jail. Jesse was...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Head-on collision kills Illinois man, injures another

Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022 Dodge Charger was headed east on […]
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw a car driving southbound and tried to pull back into his lane. In doing so, he struck the tire of the tractor.
COLES COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Danville man killed in US Highway 150 collision

OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vermillion County. The Illinois State Police says that the crash happened at 4:05 p.m. on U.S. Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road. Officials say that the 68-year-old Danville man was driving east on U.S. Highway...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies man killed in Route 150 crash

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner announced on Friday the name of a man who died in a crash near Oakwood Wednesday afternoon. Coroner Jane McFadden said the man’s name is Thomas M. Ferraro Jr. He was 68-years old and lived in Danville. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. State Police said Ferraro […]
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

