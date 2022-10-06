ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Newswatch 16

Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time, but no one was injured. The cause...
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through business in Schuylkill

DELANO TWP., Pa. - A fire wrecked a business in Schuylkill County Monday afternoon. Flames tore through the building along Trenton Road a little northeast of Mahanoy City. We're told the business was an auto repair shop. We've heard no reports of injuries. No word yet on what sparked the...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
lykensvalley.org

Railroad Laborers in Schuylkill County

A photograph from the 1880s of a group of laborers in Schuylkill County who were responsible for building railroads. The photo, which is from the Schuylkill County Historical Society, was published in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican, March 29, 1980. The text is by Joseph M. Hanney, who was the vice president of the society.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter man, 21, dies in crash on Route 422, coroner says

EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash on Route 422 in Exeter Township. Nathaniel Stine, 21, died at the scene shortly after the crash around 9:30 p.m. Monday, the coroner's office said. His death was ruled accidental. The crash happened...
EXETER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dynamite truck explodes at PA quarry

2:05 update According to Schuylkill County Firewire, OSHA & Mine Safety and Health Administration are restricting access to those who don't need to be there. -- Joliett, Pa. — A dynamite truck has exploded at a quarry in Schuylkill County that has left at least five injured, according to various reports. The explosion took place at the Summit Quarry in Joilett this morning, leading to the injury of at least five people as confirmed by Schuykill County emergency dispatch. One person was reportedly flown by helicopter for medical care. The condition of the individuals injured in the explosion and the cause of the explosion are unknown at this time. NCPA will update this story as more information becomes available.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Dogs found dumped in mineshaft

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A typical dog rescue quickly turned into a nightmare for Dana Smithmansell, a humane police officer for the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. “It's gruesome, it was a gruesome scene to come upon, '' said Smithmansell. “Never have I ever come across anything like that here, never.”
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Area School District mourns death of longtime teacher

The Easton Area School District is mourning the death of a longtime teacher. Peter McCabe of Forks Township died on Oct. 3, according to his obituary. He was 37. A 2003 Easton Area High School graduate, he returned to the district to start a teaching career in 2009, according to a statement from the school district. McCabe taught at both Easton Area Middle School and Easton Area High School, most recently serving as an American literature teacher, the statement says.
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

Dynamite Explodes In Schuylkill County: What We Know

Multiple people were injured in a dynamite explosion in Schuylkill County Monday, Oct. 10, authorities confirmed. Employees of Maine Drilling and Blasting were throwing out boxes containing boosters when it exploded on West Center Street in Good Spring around 11:45 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Two workers were injured...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Explosion in Schuylkill County injuring two under investigation

PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal officials are investigating an explosion that occurred in Schuylkill County that injured two people Monday afternoon. According to the Joliett Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion around 12:26 p.m. on the property of Stavola Summit Materials about two miles from the Joliett Fire […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies after being shot in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. - A 22-year-old man died after being shot in Hazleton, Luzerne County. Felix Dini, of Freeland, was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Dini was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. at...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Fire ignites near Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

MOOSIC, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were battling smoke and flames in the woods outside of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP). Officials say the call came in around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene included the AVP Crash fire team, Pittston Township Fire Department, and Moosic Fire Department. The Moosic Fire […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/06/2022

ASHLAND - This crash occurred around 3:15am, in the 600 Block of Centre Street in Ashland. Troopers say Anna Ostrikov, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling eastbound when she traveled across the westbound lane and crashed head-on into a park Saturn Ion. The impact pushed the Ion into a Ford F-150.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Rocktoberfest in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The 6th annual Rocktoberfest Festival kicked off Saturday with plenty of food, music, games, and fun in Lehighton. Proceeds from the event go back into the community to help support breast cancer awareness efforts at local businesses and the fire department. "They're the ones that protect...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Politics
Newswatch 16

Restaurant reopens after fire

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — If you've never been to the Forest House Hotel, you might think this is just an average Monday lunch hour. But this week is significant for the restaurant near Mifflinburg. It's one of the first days the Forest House Hotel has been open in over a year.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Body discovered in abandoned hotel

Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
DANVILLE, PA

