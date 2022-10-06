ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matawan, NJ

Comments / 5

Karen Iorio
4d ago

This is a beautiful home and happy to see a few photos of the inside, always wondered what grandure it had.Everything must be done to preserve it, even a museum, no offices

Reply
4
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Matawan, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The creepiest Halloween car in NJ belongs to a guy from Somerset

It’s not just Paul DeSesso’s car that’s amazing. It’s the spirit behind it. And SOME guys, like Paul, take their '80s kid horror passion and do THIS with their car. Oh, hell, yeah! DeSesso, from Somerset, tricks out his Toyota 4Runner and goes all in on Halloween. I caught a look at this amazing vehicle covered with zombies and gore on Route 31 the other day and just had to follow him to ask if I could get some pictures.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Roberts
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy benefit for NJ father in need

On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
KEYPORT, NJ
Travel Maven

The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New Jersey is Terrifying

Cemeteries have long provided comfort and solace for those mourning a heavy loss. They let us visit our loved ones to feel closer to them and maybe depart a loving gift upon their grave. Most cemeteries are quiet, qauint, and peaceful places. There are some, however, that have a bit of a darker energy. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most notoriously haunted cemeteries in New Jersey.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#New Hollywood#Hollywood Movie#Suburbs#Nj#Victorian#The Ryer House
New Jersey 101.5

Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine

An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
watchthetramcarplease.com

Did you know New Jersey has a Volcano?

The last time there was any type of volcanic magma activity in this area was hundreds of millions of years ago, so you do not need to worry about any type of eruption any time soon. About 420 million years ago, there was volcanic activity in New Jersey. More than...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
65K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy