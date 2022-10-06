Read full article on original website
Sparta police seek vandals behind recent park graffiti
SPARTA, Mich. — Police are seeking the identities of those responsible for graffiti that appeared in at least one Sparta park recently. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says it’s the second time similar graffiti turned up in the city since the summer. "We have some nice parks in...
Deputies seek suspect in Gaines Twp. purse snatching
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person suspected of snatching a purse from a 70-year-old woman in Gaines Township Sunday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on the southeast side of the city after 6 p.m. in...
Funeral services announced for Kalamazoo Public Safety officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Funeral services have been made for a Kalamazoo officer who died of cancer over the weekend. Officer Christian Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 8 following a bout with leukemia, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). He was 32 years old. Public safety officials...
Battle Creek nonprofit holds coat drive through Oct. 31
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A nonprofit in Battle Creek is collecting winter coats for people who need them most ahead of the winter season in Calhoun County. Charitable Union says it is holding a coat drive through Oct. 31. The following sizes are most needed, the organization tells us:
'It's been difficult:' Muskegon ISD on Muskegon Height's schooling issues
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Area Intermediate School Board Superintendent sat down with FOX 17 Monday to discuss the school's history. The ISD Superintendent serves as a support branch for all schools in Muskegon County, but cannot directly control any local district. In Muskegon Heights, there are two...
Crash closes Chicago Drive in Georgetown during morning commute
GEORGETOWN, Mich. — Ottawa County Dispatch tells us westbound Chicago Drive was closed at Main Street for a short time because of a crash. We're told injuries were reported, but there is no word on the severity yet. This is a developing article. We will add details as they...
Morning Buzz: October 11
1. We are already feeling the colder temperatures across West Michigan, and for the more than 8,500 individuals experiencing homelessness, our impending winter weather can be deadly. That's why Mel Trotter Ministries is putting out the call for their Code Blue Drive for men, women, and children's clothes. They will...
Mel Trotter hosts Code Blue Drive, accepts winter items ahead of freezing weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids homeless shelter is accepting donations in the form of warm clothing ahead of what’s sure to be another grueling Michigan winter. Mel Trotter Ministries says there are roughly 8,600 people experiencing homelessness, all of whom will be vulnerable to freezing temperatures in the city this season.
Dining duel: Local chefs putting up their best recipes for Meals on Wheels fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is cooking up a competition to help seniors!. The competition puts 15 of the best chefs and restaurants in our state against one another in its 8th Annual Chef's Specialty fundraiser. All proceeds go back into the program— helping to...
BISSELL to hold free vaccine clinic for pets this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is holding a free pet vaccine clinic this weekend. The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. We’re told all pet parents are encouraged to bring in cats and dogs that are at...
Michigan State’s Jaden Mangham carted off against Ohio State
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham was carted off the field with an injury against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson late in the first quarter. Mangham, a...
Disney on Ice to showcase 50+ beloved characters at Van Andel Arena Feb. 2–5
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disney on Ice is coming back to Grand Rapids for its Let’s Celebrate tour!. The show is scheduled to be held February 2–5, 2023 at Van Andel Arena. Advance tickets can be purchased now before they are available to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to ASM Global.
Get a sneak peek of GR Ballet's "Elemental Movement"
The 50th-anniversary celebration of the Grand Rapids Ballet continues with this weekend's upcoming performance of Elemental Movement. Watch the video above for a special preview of the performance from two company dancers, Adriana and Nathan. Elemental Movement will be performed October 14-16 at the following times: October 14 at 7:30...
How you can take part in Ele's Place Courage, Comfort & Cocktails even though it's sold out
Ele's Place West Michigan is hosting a fundraiser event on October 18 called Courage, Comfort & Cocktails. While the event itself is sold out, there is still a way for people to participate in this fundraiser without purchasing a ticket. The silent auction portion of the fundraiser is open to...
Mel Tucker doesn't expect 'unconditional support' from fans amid four-game skid
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — During the third quarter of Michigan State’s home game against Ohio State, the green in Spartan Stadium had nearly cleared out and only left was fans who made the trip from Columbus wearing Scarlet and Gray. As for Mel Tucker? He said he didn’t notice or pay attention because he is so in tune with the game. However, looking at the situation after the fact? His explanation was very clear.
