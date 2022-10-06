ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Fox17

Sparta police seek vandals behind recent park graffiti

SPARTA, Mich. — Police are seeking the identities of those responsible for graffiti that appeared in at least one Sparta park recently. The Sparta Police Department (SPD) says it’s the second time similar graffiti turned up in the city since the summer. "We have some nice parks in...
SPARTA, MI
Fox17

Deputies seek suspect in Gaines Twp. purse snatching

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person suspected of snatching a purse from a 70-year-old woman in Gaines Township Sunday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on the southeast side of the city after 6 p.m. in...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
Fox17

Funeral services announced for Kalamazoo Public Safety officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Funeral services have been made for a Kalamazoo officer who died of cancer over the weekend. Officer Christian Smith passed away Saturday, Oct. 8 following a bout with leukemia, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). He was 32 years old. Public safety officials...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek nonprofit holds coat drive through Oct. 31

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A nonprofit in Battle Creek is collecting winter coats for people who need them most ahead of the winter season in Calhoun County. Charitable Union says it is holding a coat drive through Oct. 31. The following sizes are most needed, the organization tells us:
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: October 11

1. We are already feeling the colder temperatures across West Michigan, and for the more than 8,500 individuals experiencing homelessness, our impending winter weather can be deadly. That's why Mel Trotter Ministries is putting out the call for their Code Blue Drive for men, women, and children's clothes. They will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

BISSELL to hold free vaccine clinic for pets this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is holding a free pet vaccine clinic this weekend. The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. We’re told all pet parents are encouraged to bring in cats and dogs that are at...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Michigan State’s Jaden Mangham carted off against Ohio State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham was carted off the field with an injury against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson late in the first quarter. Mangham, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox17

Get a sneak peek of GR Ballet's "Elemental Movement"

The 50th-anniversary celebration of the Grand Rapids Ballet continues with this weekend's upcoming performance of Elemental Movement. Watch the video above for a special preview of the performance from two company dancers, Adriana and Nathan. Elemental Movement will be performed October 14-16 at the following times: October 14 at 7:30...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Mel Tucker doesn't expect 'unconditional support' from fans amid four-game skid

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — During the third quarter of Michigan State’s home game against Ohio State, the green in Spartan Stadium had nearly cleared out and only left was fans who made the trip from Columbus wearing Scarlet and Gray. As for Mel Tucker? He said he didn’t notice or pay attention because he is so in tune with the game. However, looking at the situation after the fact? His explanation was very clear.
EAST LANSING, MI

