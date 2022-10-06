EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — During the third quarter of Michigan State’s home game against Ohio State, the green in Spartan Stadium had nearly cleared out and only left was fans who made the trip from Columbus wearing Scarlet and Gray. As for Mel Tucker? He said he didn’t notice or pay attention because he is so in tune with the game. However, looking at the situation after the fact? His explanation was very clear.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO