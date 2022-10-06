Read full article on original website
7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore
Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
NBC Washington
4 Men Hurt in Drive-By Shooting on North Capitol Street
Four men were wounded, including one man with critical injuries, after a drive-by shooting on North Capitol Street in D.C. on Thursday afternoon, authorities say. A shooting investigation was underway in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, just south of New York Avenue NW. A number of first responders could be seen.
Woman, 32, shot in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road, where they found a 32-year-old woman shot in the leg. She was transported to an area hospital. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410)396-2466 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Northwest DC, suspect fled
WASHINGTON — A man has been taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on a Metrobus Friday night in Northeast D.C., the transit agency said. Officers from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) responded to Benning Road and 18th Street Northeast for a stabbing just before 8 p.m.
Skeletal remains found at NYC construction site ID'd as ‘Occupy Wall Street’ protester missing for a decade
Skeletal remains found at a New York City construction site two years ago have been positively identified as a 19-year-old "Occupy Wall Street" protester who went missing in 2012. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is now asking the public for information regarding the death of Stevie Bates, who was...
'It's serious': Dramatic police response after man tricked squeegee workers into truck, shot them
BALTIMORE - An alleged robbery by squeegee workers led a Baltimore man to trick three window washers to help him move things in West Baltimore, where he opened fire. Two young men, a 17-year-old and 23-year-old, were injured in the May 19 shooting.Authorities last month charged Zhamiel Dixon, 26, with first-degree assault and two counts each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, along with several handgun violations. "I heard the shots and came outside," a neighbor recalled.He went to the alley behind his house and found two victims suffering from gunshot sounds and quickly called police. "I called them and...
Man charged in rape of Gunpowder Falls State Park employee while he was manager
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man was arrested Tuesday in the repeated rape and assault of a woman while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Michael Browning, 71, is charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said. Browning was employed by the Maryland Park Service and routinely patrolled Gunpowder State Park at the time of the assaults, police said. According to charging documents received by WJZ, the alleged victim met Browning while she was a young teenager...
Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies
A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
WATCH: D.C. Deputy Mayor Suspended After Alleged Gym Parking Lot Assault
Irony, thy name is Christopher Geldart. The longtime deputy mayor for public safety and justice in Washington, D.C. was placed on personal leave pending an investigation into an assault and battery charge, officials said Wednesday. Geldart, 53, was charged after a Saturday altercation with a trainer in an Arlington gym parking lot, with police saying he grabbed the victim “by the throat.” In surveillance footage obtained by FOX 5, Geldart (in the clip, he is the larger man on the right) can be seen chest-to-chest with the alleged victim, Dustin Woodward. Geldart began cursing and screaming, according to Woodward, after opening his car door and hitting the trainer’s girlfriend’s vehicle. The confrontation briefly became physical after Woodward told him to “shut up,” the trainer added. “He’s way too big to be trying to be a bully, especially with his position,” he said. “Something should be done.” Mayor Muriel Bowser said her office was “reviewing the matter,” but that it appeared to be “a dispute over something minor.”Read it at FOX 5 DC
Homeless Atlanta man Tasered while running from police to receive multimillion-dollar payout
An Atlanta homeless man injured by a police officer could receive millions from a lawsuit against the city, which could impact city services.
DC deputy mayor charged after caught-on-camera alleged assault, Bowser dodges questions over video
Washington, D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Christopher Geldart has been placed on leave and is charged with assault over a caught-on-camera incident in a gym lot.
Man killed in West Baltimore triple shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and two others were injured overnight in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said. Officers heard gunfire around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday and found a man shot multiple times in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said two men, 22 and 24, walked into an area hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they were shot on the same block. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
NAACP leader killed in gang shooting while vacationing in Turks and Caicos
A leading member of the Arlington County NAACP branch was killed this week while vacationing in Turks and Caicos. Kent Carter was a realtor with Keller Williams Realty and an activist and philanthropist in the Arlington, Va., community, according to a statement released by the Arlington County NAACP. Carter was the organization’s first vice president.
KYTV
Judge sentences 2 Springfield women connected to January 6 breach of U.S. Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced two Springfield women after pleading guilty for their roles in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol building. They faced three other charges in the incident. A judge sentenced both to 45 days in custody, 36 months of probation, and a $500 fine.
Man Seen Crushing Officer With Shield During Capitol Siege Convicted Of 7 Felonies
Patrick Edward McCaughey III had been filmed pressing a riot shield against police during last year's riot in Washington.
1-year-old found safe, mother arrested days after abduction from West Baltimore foster family
BALTIMORE -- A 1-year-old boy who was abducted from his foster family by his mother was found unharmed, according to Baltimore police.The mother, 28-year-old Raven Harris, was taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon.Police said the mother and son were found in the 900 block of N. Luzerne Avenue, about three miles from the original location in the 500 block of Laurens Street.The infant was taken to Child Protective Services.Officers said the child was in the care of his foster family and according to a timeline from the police department, the child was abducted on Sunday during visitation with his mother.Police...
Police call for assistance locating a woman described as a vulnerable adult
BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Police need your help locating a vulnerable adult, who was last scene on the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue.Ms. Celestine Moses was last scene wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings, and black sandals.Ms. Moses currently has her hair styled in blonde locs.If you know the whereabouts of Ms Celestine Moses , Police ask that you call 911.
No charges filed in fatal Secret Service shooting outside ambassador’s residence
Federal prosecutors aren’t filing charges against two Secret Service officers who shot and killed a 19-year-old outside the residence of Peru’s ambassador to the United States, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. The U.S. attorney’s office said there was...
Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud retirement system of $132,646 sentenced to federal prison
An Alabama man who pretended to be his dead father to defraud Jefferson County’s retirement plan of more than $100,000 has been sentenced to federal prison. Gary Dean Gibbs, 52, was federally charged earlier this year with one count of wire fraud. He pleaded guilty to the crime. U.S....
American tourist killed in Turks and Caicos was an NAACP leader from Virginia
A tourist who was killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier this week when the vehicle he was traveling in was ambushed by armed gunmen has been identified as a local NAACP leader from Virginia.
