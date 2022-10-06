ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US warns Hong Kong against helping sanctioned individuals

HONG KONG (AP) — The U.S. warned Hong Kong on Monday that its status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals, days after a luxury yacht connected to a sanctioned Russian tycoon docked in the city. “The possible use...
FOREIGN POLICY
Protests in Iran over woman’s death reach key oil industry

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Workers at refineries crucial for Iran’s oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the...
PROTESTS
German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran’s theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted...
PROTESTS

