ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hPZ9_0iOkVygm00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents.

Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend.

Man wanted for injuring 4-year-old in McComb shooting

Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where his bond was set at $75,000.

In a separate incident, Kenneth Jackson, Jr., 24, was arrested on Wednesday, October 5 for an assault on his girlfriend. He was charged with felony domestic violence.

Jackson also appeared in court on Wednesday and received a $20,000.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily Weather Forecast

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
mageenews.com

Magee PD Arrest Report 10/3-10/10

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee Police Report showed one felony charges for the week of October 3-10, 2022. Jessica Dionne Hill of 4307 Hwy 61, Fayette was arrested on a possession of a control substance felony charge. Check out the full list of charges below for the week.
MAGEE, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Double car-jacking hits Vicksburg/Warren County

Two vehicles were car-jacked overnight in Vicksburg and Warren County. Just before 4:00 a.m. a report of a carjacking at the Circle K on Clay at Old Hwy 27 was reported. The victim claimed his black Toyota 4-Runner with Kansas plates was carjacked by 4 young black males who were in a red Dodge Charger. The victim was not injured.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Autopsy reveals Yazoo City woman died from gunshot

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An autopsy revealed that a Yazoo City woman died from a gunshot wound. Margaret Harris, 33, was found inside her Yazoo City apartment home last month. The Yazoo Herald reported Lavonte Ellington was charged with murder in connection to the chase. Harris was found in the early morning hours of […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Mccomb, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
JACKSON, MS
pelahatchienews.com

West speaks to Rankin County leaders, law enforcement and offenders

Rankin and Madison District Attorney (DA) John K. Bramlett’s office sponsored multiple events on September 20, 2022. The DA’s office brought internationally known speaker and author Damon West to share his story with diverse audiences across Rankin County. The morning began with West speaking to a room full...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes wants better regulation of high-powered guns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One councilman is requesting federal government agencies to step in and better regulate high power and modified guns. Councilman Kenneth Stokes says there’s a major safety concern surrounding high-powered, rapid fire and modified guns in the City of Jackson. He says alcohol, tobacco and firearms authorities need to step in and […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WTOK-TV

Conehatta man found guilty of shooting with intent to kill

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Conehatta man was found guilty on several federal charges in a federal trial that began Monday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, used a handgun to shoot another member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians multiple times. Anderson was indicted in June 2021 for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
CONEHATTA, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police agree to limit roadblocks after lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) agreed to a settlement to change the way roadblocks are handled in the city. The settlement, filed by the Mississippi Center of Justice and MacArthur Justice Center, accused the police department of targeting majority Black and low-income communities. The plaintiffs said JPD agreed to change its […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD roadblock lawsuit settlement brings changes to the policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department avoids a long legal battle in their settlement with the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center involving roadblocks. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of the plaintiffs in February. The settlement does not end the practice of roadblocks but...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for breaking into vehicle at downtown Jackson parking garage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested by Capitol Police for breaking into a vehicle at a parking garage in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the Woolfolk Building after reports of someone running between cars and looking in the windows. According...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rankin County woman accused of stabbing roommate

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a […]
FLORENCE, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel police search for missing Fayette man

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are working to find a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette, is described as six-feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. Police said he was last seen at the Super 8 on Sunday, October 2. Investigators said no vehicle description is available. Anyone with information about this case […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors get free coffee for JPD’s “Coffee with the Cops”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police started off their day by giving out free coffee to members of the community at the McDonald’s on Highway 80. “We just wanted to touch them with a cup of coffee and have a conversation. A meet-and-greet to let them know that we are involved in the community. It […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Richard’s Disposal speaks out after city settles lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Richard’s Disposal is speaking out after the Jackson City Council agreed to settle the company’s lawsuit. Employees held signs saying, “I Am Jackson,” to remind everyone that many people who brought the operation to life are from Jackson. Richard’s attorney, John Walker, says on January 18, the garbage collection company should […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy