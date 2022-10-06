Amazon seeking 1,000 seasonal employees in Fresno, Visalia. Holiday hiring starting now

Amazon is seeking 1,000 seasonal employees to work at its facilities in Fresno and Visalia.

Both part- and full-time positions are available.

Amazon is looking for workers at its fulfillment and distribution centers. Positions include picking, packing and shipping customer orders. Jobs are also available on the delivery side.

Pay starts at $15 an hour in Visalia and $16.25 an hour in Fresno, according to the company.

Apply at www.amazon.com/apply .

The temporary jobs can often turn into full-time employment, according to the company.

The online retail giant is hiring more than 150,000, but it’s not the only one.

Holiday hiring has started at all kinds of companies in the Fresno area gearing up for the Christmas rush, including Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Best Buy’s stores and warehouses.