ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Amazon seeking 1,000 seasonal employees in Fresno, Visalia. Holiday hiring starting now

By Bethany Clough
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y40hU_0iOkVkZq00

Amazon is seeking 1,000 seasonal employees to work at its facilities in Fresno and Visalia.

Both part- and full-time positions are available.

Amazon is looking for workers at its fulfillment and distribution centers. Positions include picking, packing and shipping customer orders. Jobs are also available on the delivery side.

Pay starts at $15 an hour in Visalia and $16.25 an hour in Fresno, according to the company.

Apply at www.amazon.com/apply .

The temporary jobs can often turn into full-time employment, according to the company.

The online retail giant is hiring more than 150,000, but it’s not the only one.

Holiday hiring has started at all kinds of companies in the Fresno area gearing up for the Christmas rush, including Kohl’s, Macy’s, and Best Buy’s stores and warehouses.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
City
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

$2.5M to improve newborn care at Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $2.5 million donation to improve postpartum care in Downtown Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center was announced Monday by hospital officials. The gift was made by the Sang family – in honor of Dr. New Sang’s mother, Dr. Orathai Sangrujivet, who has been caring for newborns for almost 40 years. Dr. […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Oh Baby! Sang Family Donates $2.5M to Upgrade Newborn Care at CRMC

Thanks to a $2.5 million gift from a family of pediatricians, the birthing experience will be enhanced for mothers and their newborns at Community Regional Medical Center. The hospital’s parent company announced on Monday morning the donation from the Sang family in honor of Dr. New Sang’s mother, Dr. Orathai Sangrujiveth.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#Macy
thesungazette.com

Tulare County expands discounted prescription drug cost opportunities

VISALIA – The list of pharmacy’s offering pharmaceuticals at a discounted rate to those in need continues to grow in Tulare County, most recently the board of supervisors approved one more in Visalia. At the Oct. 4 meeting board of supervisors meeting, supervisors approved an agreement with Visalia...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
COALINGA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
thefeather.com

Fresno fall fun

Fall has officially arrived! Despite the warm weather, the Central Valley has a host of festive events to get in the autumn mood. One of the more popular fall events is the Big Fresno Fair, Oct. 5 – Oct. 16. Visitors can explore the Central Valley’s culture through taste, games, competitions, and more. Compete in events for cash prizes, peruse the Livin’ Local Marketplace, or go and enjoy free entertainment.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

The Source expects to knock Pride Visalia out of the park

VISALIA – The Source is getting ready to host their biggest Pride event yet at the Valley Strong Ballpark Stadium. Pride Visalia 2022 will be held on Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is The Source’s 6th annual event in Visalia and the second year it will be held at the ballpark. Participants can celebrate with entertainment, food, drinks, vendors and celebrations. As the main entertainment, there will be drag shows throughout featuring the Queens of the South Valley.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lake in Madera impacted by harmful algal bloom

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A recreational advisory has been issued at Madera County’s Hensley Lake due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HABs) in the water, according to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. Fishermen and recreational users are urged to stay out of Hensley Lake after the water tested positive for HABs, […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
11K+
Followers
278
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy