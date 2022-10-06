Read full article on original website
Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action
By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden’s executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job...
Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult
WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to reassuring Americans about an economy that’s an election-year challenge for his party, President Joe Biden is telling the country to hold on. It’s a message of patience as voters are buffeted by persistent inflation, fears of a recession and the prospect...
The U.S. ties itself closer to Kyiv as top officials see echoes of Cuba
Tensions are rising. So too is America’s investment in the war.
Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country’s west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into residential...
Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France
PARIS (AP) — Distraught families whose loved ones died in Air France’s worst-ever crash on Monday shouted down the CEOs of the airline and of planemaker Airbus as the two companies went on trial on manslaughter charges for the 2009 accident over the Atlantic Ocean. Cries of “Shame!”...
Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.
In Mexico, locals try to save traditional ‘Mexican caviar’
CHIMALHUACAN, Mexico (AP) — In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. Caviar is typically associated sturgeons...
S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North’s missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military said Tuesday it’s capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles North Korea launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals, though it maintains the North’s advancing nuclear program poses a grave security threat.
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin talks deportation, house arrest
NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin’s case became the basis for the series “Inventing Anna” on Netflix. She was released Friday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.
UN, Red Cross seek better preparation for future heat waves
GENEVA (AP) — The international Red Cross and the United Nations are urging people and governments to do more to beat the heat, by preparing better for heat waves like recent ones from Sacramento, California, to Somalia to Sichuan, China, that could take many lives in the future. U.N....
Jailed Kashmir anti-India leader dies in police custody
NEW DELHI (AP) — Altaf Ahmad Shah, a prominent politician in Kashmir who challenged India’s rule over the disputed region for decades and had been jailed by Indian authorities for the past five years, has died while in police custody, his family said Tuesday. He was 66. Shah...
German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties
BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday. Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.
