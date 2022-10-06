Lionel Messi says 2022 FIFA World Cup will be his last as Argentina star looks to conquer tournament in Qatar

Read full article on original website
BBC
Iker Casillas: Ex-Real Madrid and Spain keeper deletes 'I'm gay' tweet and says he was hacked
Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas has deleted a tweet that said he was gay - saying his account was hacked. Casillas tweeted in Spanish: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay," before his former Spain team-mate Carles Puyol replied: "It's time to tell our story." The tweet...
Soccer-Ronaldo reaches another landmark to fire Man United to win at Everton
LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark in his remarkable career when he scored his 700th club goal to put Manchester United in front against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
Canada’s Davies sustains cranial bruise playing for Bayern
Canadian star Alphonso Davies sustained a cranial bruise while taking a boot to the face during Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund. Bayern Munich said the 21-year-old, the star of Canada’s national team, was “feeling good in the circumstances” but sat out training Sunday. The...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid want Erling Haaland to replace Karim Benzema in 2024
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real want Haaland. Real...
‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office
Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario. The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
Report: PSG Want To Sell Kylian Mbappe To Liverpool & Buy Mohamed Salah As Replacement
PSG are reportedly keen on selling Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool, and making a move for Mohamed Salah in return.
Report: Thiago Silva Speaks On Chelsea Future And New Contract
Thiago Silva has opened up on his new contract and his Chelsea future.
Lionel Messi Statue To Be Erected At Camp Nou, Says Barcelona President Joan Laporta
Messi has made more appearances and scored more goals than any other Barcelona player past or present.
ESPN
West Ham come back to earn comfortable win against Fulham
West Ham United won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season as they came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday. Fulham took an early lead almost out of nothing when Andreas Pereira took the ball into West Ham's box and blasted the ball from a tight angle past Lukasz Fabianski into the roof of the net.
MLS・
Chelsea favourite Diego Costa slams ex-boss Antonio Conte after Stamford Bridge return
The striker was back in West London with new club Wolves on Saturday, and he hasn't forgotten how things ended between him and Conte at Chelsea
getnews.info
SB Nation
Liverpool “Very Sad but We Have to Keep the Head Held Up” Says Konaté
The expectation for Liverpool heading into the 2022-23 season was that Jürgen Klopp’s Reds would be in the thick of the title race over the first three months, with a number of their key stars not taking part in the winter World Cup then setting them up for a strong second half push for glory.
getnews.info
CBS Sports
USWNT vs. Spain live stream: USA friendly prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, news, time
The U.S. women's national team will conclude their two-game series in Europe and face the Spain women's national team on Tuesday at El Sadar in Pamplona, Spain. The USWNT had their 13-game undefeated streak snapped after a 2-1 loss to England on Friday at Wembley Stadium. The USWNT and Spain will meet for the fourth time in their history, which only dates back to 2019, and the U.S. is undefeated in the previous three matches.
UEFA・
msn.com
