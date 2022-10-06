WACM hosts popular fundraiser, Night at the Speakeasy

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The World Awareness Children’s Museum (WACM) is welcoming back its popular fall fundraiser, Night at the Speakeasy. The event takes place at the Park Theater in Glens Falls on Friday, October 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Live music from Hot Club of Saratoga will fill your ears as you peruse the art on display from the museum’s collection and items from local businesses. A cash bar, signature cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and dessert will be available. Guests are encouraged to dress in 20s-themed clothing, a prize will be awarded to the person with the best 1920s-themed outfit. Tickets range from $80 to $90 and can be purchased at the door or at the following link: Night at the Speakeasy Tickets in Glens Falls, NY, United States (ticketleap.com) .

Sponsorship and in-kind donation opportunities are still available for businesses interested in participating in this year’s program. Sponsorship levels range from a $2,500 Champagne level to a $100 Bee’s Knees level. Those interested can visit the World Awareness Children’s Museum website or call 518-793-2773 to learn about the full list of options available.

