Wyliepalooza ice cream shop moving to LVL UP

The colorful Wyliepalooza Ice Cream & Anime shop in the Irvington neighborhood is moving from its home of 13 years – only a short distance though.

The shop at 5535 E. Washington St., will reopen steps away, at the LVL UP Gaming Lounge, 5515. Washington St. in a few weeks, said Joshua Cauley, general manager of the gaming spot.

The ice cream shop will have its own walled off section on the street level of LVL UP. The LVL UP owner bought the Irvington ice cream shop in October 2021.

LVL UP hopes to have the construction done for the ice cream shop by the Oct. 29 Historic Irvington Halloween Festival, Cauley said.

