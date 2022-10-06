ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

Defensive line provides key to Harrison's success

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
WEST LAFAYETTE - Harrison knows what it is up against Friday night.

A 3-yard gain is essentially a victory for the Logansport Berries.

"We were talking about how it is going to be a long game," senior defensive end Boone Munn said. "If we let them get first downs, they like to control the clock and milk it. We need to keep the clock in our favor and get the ball in our offense's hands."

For the most part, Harrison's defensive front has been stellar at limiting big plays in the run game, which is a staple of Logansport's 6-1 record this season and long before that for decades at Pioneer for coach Mike Johnson.

The Raiders' quadrant of Munn, Josh McKelvin, Chaydon Miller and Jack Dowell will have to be even better on Friday at Logansport.

"If you don't play physical and you let them pull and do all the things they do, they are going to hold onto the ball and totally take you out of your game," Harrison coach Terry Peebles said.

Logansport can still play its way to a North Central Conference championship with a win over Harrison, though the Berries would need help and still have to win their Week 9 game.

However, Harrison controls its own destiny in that regard, currently one of two league unbeatens along with Kokomo. Harrison and Kokomo don't play each other.

The Raiders can't control what happens with Kokomo, but know they if they beat the Berries Friday and Richmond next week, they'll secure back-to-back NCC titles.

Logansport, which lost to Kokomo 14-0 earlier this season, poses the biggest threat to that.

"Defensively we need to get as many stops as we can as quickly as we can," McKelvin said. "They will chew down the clock and our job is to get the offense back the ball so we can go down and score.

"Their O-line is physical and their run schemes are hard to predict. You have to watch out for all of that. It is definitely going to be a harder scheme to practice against. Defensively we are confident we can get stops."

Harrison's defense is allowing 12.7 points per game. The Raiders have allowed more than 14 points just twice (27 each against West Lafayette and Lafayette Jeff).

Logansport has scored at least 28 in its six wins and 36 or more in five of those games.

"Our defensive line is used to playing against a very big, very strong offensive line every day. This is going to be a little bit different," Peebles said. "They are blocking with angles. They are pulling. They are going to be much smaller than what we see, but be much quicker than what we see on a daily basis. It is going to be a challenge for them."

It should provide Harrison its last true test before the postseason. Richmond is currently winless and has scored 34 points total all season.

"This is probably one of our biggest games of the year," Munn said. "We need to go out there and do what we do."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Harrison (6-1) at Logansport (6-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Sagarin ratings: Harrison 78.8, Logansport 56.48

Series history: Harrison has won eight of nine meetings, including seven in a row after a 54-0 victory in 2020.

About Harrison: The Raiders average 36 points and allow 12.7 per game. ... Harrison is ranked fifth in the Class 5A coaches poll and sixth in the Associated Press poll. ... The Raiders are trying to win their 14th consecutive North Central Conference game. ... Stat leaders - Passing: Ben Henderson (78-111, 1,014 yards, 12 TD, 3 INT). ... Rushing: Henderson (93 car., 563 yards, 13 TD), Ethan Popp (65 car., 432 yards, 1 TD), Carter Knoy (55 car., 427 yards, 3 TD). ... Receiving: Carter McDonald (27 rec., 374 yards, 4 TD), Jake Walters (17 rec., 252 yards, 4 TD). ... Tackles: Gavin Halsema (38), Brayden Conklin (33). ... Sacks: Boone Munn (2). ... Interceptions: Gavin Goodwin (2). ... Kicking: Alex Stene (25-26 PAT, 5-6 FG, long of 37).

About Logansport: The Berries average 37.1 points and allow 12.3. ... Logansport is receiving votes in the Class 4A coaches and Associated Press polls. ... The Berries have not won seven games in a season since going 7-3 in 2007. ... Statistics unavailable.

Coach Peebles' take: "Statistically, it is a dead heat. We give up the same amount of points. We score about the same amount of points. I am sure they are confident over there. This has been their best season in a long time. But we have a lot to play for, too and I am sure our guys will be ready."

