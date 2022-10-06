Tin City to Naples Zoo: How did local Collier County landmarks fare in Ian?

Naples is slowly making its way back to normal, cleaning up debris an assessing damage. Many of Collier County's major landmarks remain closed with no real timeframe for reopening, but others have managed to get their doors open.

Here's what we've been able to find out:

Dome homes

In Gulf of Mexico, off Cape Romano Island, south of Marco Island

The dome homes endured for 40 years, including hurricanes especially Irma that made U.S. landfall nearby in 2017.

But the four remaining dome homes did not make it through Hurricane Ian last week. Built in 1982 by a retired oil producer, Bob Lee, the homes survived the battering from Gulf of Mexico storms for decades. Initial damage began in 1992, when Hurricane Andrew slammed into South Florida and tore a path west across the southern part of the peninsula that includes the Everglades.

Naples Zoo

1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples; napleszoo.org; (239) 315-7626

Closed until further notice. On its Facebook page, the zoo stated most of the power has been restored and tree crews helped clear fallen branches and other debris.

Naples Pier

12th Avenue South, Naples; naplesgov.com/parksrec/page/naples-pier

Naples Pier was heavily damaged and closed “for an indefinite period of time.” Photos on Twitter show the pilings still standing but the deck pretty much destroyed. The pier, which dates back to 1888 and has stood through multiple hurricanes, was last restored in 2019 following Hurricane Irma hit in September 2017.

Also:Mayor Teresa Heitmann: Naples Pier is 'not gone,' but heavily damaged

Historic Palm Cottage

137 12th Ave. S., Naples; 239-261-8164; napleshistoricalsociety.org

The oldest house in Naples, the Historic Palm Cottage survived Hurricane Ian but is closed and in need of repairs.

Built in 1895, Palm Cottage has remained a steadfast landmark in the Old Naples neighborhood, right off Third Street South. But it took a hit from Ian.

"Beyond wind devastation, many people and businesses also suffer from the resulting surge from the Gulf of Mexico. Because of this surge, Naples Historical Society’s Historic Palm Cottage interior was pummeled and left in mud, a general mess in its wake," the society's Facebook post said.

"Antiquities were carefully managed in preparation for the storm, but the original 1895 Dade County wood on the first floor of Historic Palm Cottage has taken a beating. We are working to mitigate this damage now. The iconic tabby mortar walls will need some attention, but all windows and our roof are intact.

Given this, the Society’s Cottage will be closed until further notice. If you wish to be part of the effort to help restore Historic Palm Cottage to return to its glory, we would appreciate your volunteerism or financial assistance."

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

375 Sanctuary Road West, Naples; corkscrew.audubon.org; (239) 348-9151

Closed through Friday, Oct. 7. The boardwalk and Blair Nature Center sustained minor damage. Online reservations required for visits.

Coastland Center mall

1900 Tamiami Trail North, Naples; facebook.com/CoastlandCenter; (239) 262-7100

Open for business, although some stores may still be closed. The mall closed for the worst of the storm.

Artis—Naples and Baker Museum

5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples; artisnaples.org; (239) 597-1900

The campus that is home to the Naples Philharmonic and the Baker Museum “fared beautifully through Hurricane Ian,” according to its website. But it is still closed while staff cleans up and waits for power to be restored. “Extension and Half Sphere,” a large aluminum sculpture, was moved indoors for safekeeping during the storm.

Naples City Dock

880 12th Ave. S., Naples; ​​​​​​​naplesgov.com/cdw; (239) 213-3070

The City Dock, rebuilt several years ago at a cost of around $7 million, reportedly fared well. "The dock did great but we are waiting on test to check the integrity of the dock, the fuel system, water pressure, etc. After those test are completed we will know a better time frame," said dockmaster Don Spearman.

Hurricane Ian aftermath: Tour of damage shows parts of Naples look like "a war zone"

Lowdermilk Beach Park

1301 Gulfshore Blvd. N., Naples; naplesgov.com/parksrec/page/lowdermilk-park

The park, with 1,000 feet of beach, a duck pond, playgrounds and picnic shelters, is closed indefinitely. Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar reported that the pavilion building and ramps and stairways leading to the beach were heavily damaged.

Revs Institute

2500 Horseshoe Drive S., Naples; revsinstitute.org; (239) 687-7387

The auto museum’s buildings and collections were largely undamaged by the storm, but plenty of cleanup is ahead. “At Revs Institute, our thoughts are with our fellow Floridians who have lost loved ones or who have been injured in Hurricane Ian. We now begin the hard task of rebuilding and recovering from this devastatingly destructive storm,” the museum website states. The museum tentatively plans to reopen Nov. 17.

Conservancy of Southwest Florida

1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples; conservancy.org; (239) 262-0304

The Conservancy Nature Center is closed until further notice, but the von Arx Wildlife Hospital is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Conservancy is seeking donations of towels, reusable ice packs, batteries and other items to help deal with injured wildlife and has set up wishlists on Amazon.com and Chewy.com, which can be found on the Conservancy's website.

Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

300 Tower Road, Naples; rookerybay.org; (239) 530-5972

The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center in East Naples is closed until further notice.

Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park

11135 Gulfshore Drive, Naples; floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/delnor-wiggins-pass-state-park; (850) 245-2157

The park, including beaches, boat launches and wedding pavilions, is closed. No information about reopening was available.

North Collier Regional Park

15000 Livingston Road, Naples; ​​​​​​​collierparks.com/collier_park/north-collier-regional-park; (239) 252-4000

The park’s gymnasium and Exhibit Hall were used as emergency shelters during the storm and the park has been a site for distributing post-storm meals. The park’s athletic fields were to partially reopen this week but the Exhibit Hall and Rec Plex are closed until further notice. After School Adventures and VPK were to resume Thursday, Oct. 6. Sun-N-Fun Lagoon, a waterpark within North Collier Regional Park, is closed for the season. collierparks.com/collier_park/north-collier-regional-park/

Tin City

1200 Fifth Ave S., Naples; tincityofnaples.com/hurricane-ian-recovery

The waterfront shopping complex reported damage to buildings and no power. Cleanup efforts are under way, but no reopening date has been set. “While we have a long way to go, ﻿we are confident that Tin City will be back better than ever! We have no power and lots of work ahead of us,” states the center’s website.

Naples Botanical Garden

4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples; naplesgarden.org; (239) 642-7275

The garden is closed until further notice while staffers evaluate storm damage. “To our Southwest Florida community, we hope you are safe, and look forward to welcoming you when the time is right,” states the garden’s website.

Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples

15080 Livingston Road, Naples; cmon.org, facebook.com/childrensmuseumofnaples; (239) 514-0084

The museum, known as CMON, is open and has had licensed clinical social workers from the Emotional Wellness Team and Community Health Partners on site to talk with kids about the storm.

Cambier Park

755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples; naplesgov.com/parksrec/page/cambier-park

The park was reportedly under five to six feet of water at the height of the storm. It remains closed. The Naples Concert Band is still tentatively scheduled to play there Oct. 16.

However, the annual Paradise Coast Wine & Food Experience at the park set for Oct. 15 has been canceled. The last such event was in 2019, just months before the COVID pandemic hit.

Naples Depot Museum

1051 Fifth Ave. S., Naples; (239) 252-8419; colliermuseums.com/locations/naples-depot-museum

The museum dedicated to Southwest Florida’s railroad history is temporarily closed for hurricane recovery. All other Collier County museums were to reopen Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Collier County Library

www.collierlibrary.org/

The Headquarters, Naples Regional, South Regional, Marco Island Branch, Vanderbilt Beach, Golden Gate Branch, Estates Branch, Immokalee Branch and Everglades City locations are open for normal hours.

Gulfshore Playhouse

The Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples; (239) 261-7529; gulfshoreplayhouse.org

Gulfshore Playhouse has canceled "26 Miles," a production set to begin mid-October. The 2022-23 season will now open with Robert Harling’s "Steel Magnolias" on Nov. 12.

Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center

975 Imperial Golf Course Blvd., Naples; hmcec.org; (239) 263-9200

Museum and education center reopened Oct. 6 with regular hours of 1-4 p.m. Wednesdy through Sunday (closed Monday-Tuesday).

The Turtle Club

9225 Gulf Shore Drive, Naples; (239) 592-6557; turtleclubnaples.com

The Turtle Club, the fine dining restaurant that's part of the Vanderbilt Beach Resort, was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The restaurant had just completed its remodeling, the electrician leaving the day before the storm. It was preparing to open for the busy season, which typically sees about 1,000 customers a day, a new menu was planned and reservations were booked for three months.

Now the restaurant is expected to remain closed for repairs from eight months to a year.

Fakhatchee Strand State Preserve

137 Coast Line Dr, Copeland; (239) 695-4593; floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/fakahatchee-strand-preserve-state-park

The largest Florida State Park, just west of Copeland, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve posted this on its website:

"Effective Oct. 5: The Jones Grade lakes area at Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park is open. The East River Paddle Trail is open by appointment. The Big Cypress Bend Boardwalk and Janes Scenic Drive remain closed at this time.