Gervonta Davis will knock out Ryan Garcia says Leo Santa Cruz
By Dan Ambrose: Leo Santa Cruz is predicting Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will knock out Ryan Garcia when they finally face each other. Santa Cruz, who has been stopped by Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs), feels that he will take advantage of Ryan’s vulnerability to hooks. It’s questionable...
Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build profile for a fight to take place
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce must build his profile for him to fight him because he only has around 105,000 followers on social media. Fury states that his wife has a million followers, which makes her more popular than the top ten heavyweights in the division. However, Fury doesn’t say why he reportedly has offered a contract to 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora for his next fight in December.
John Fury says ban Conor Benn if his B sample is positive
By Jack Tiernan: John Fury says Conor Benn should be banned if his B-sample tests positive. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, and it’s only now been leaked to the boxing public by the Daily Mail. John feels that Benn is innocent until proven...
Caleb Plant battles Anthony Dirrell this Saturday on FOX Sports pay-per-view
By Brian Webber: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will be fighting this Saturday night against Anthony Dirrell on Fox Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. ‘Sweethands’ Plant needs to look good beating the aging Dirrell for him to increase his chances for a second big-money fight...
Jarrell Miller blasts Eddie Hearn, calls him a “hypocrite” over Conor Benn positive test
By Charles Brun: Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller ripped into Eddie Hearn today over how he’s handled Conor Benn’s situation with him testing positive for the banned drug clomifene. Benn had been scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr in a mega-fight in the UK on DAZN pay-per-view,...
Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora calls out Jermell Charlo
By Brian Webber: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) called out the undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo last Saturday night after successfully defending his interim WBC 154-lb title against Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The scores...
Conor Benn “might have taken” clomifene “by mistake” says Gareth A Davies
By Barry Holbrook: Gareth A. Davies says there’s a possibility that Conor Benn might have taken the banned drug clomifene by mistake, which resulted in his positive test in the lead-up to his postponed fight against Chris Eubank Jr. If Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) did take clomifene by mistake,...
Andre Ward says Kambosos is a “confused man” facing Haney on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Andre Ward says George Kambosos Jr is a “confused man” heading into his rematch with Devin Haney this Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The event will be shown in the U.S at 10:30 p.m. live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.
Wilder vs. Helenius this Saturday, October 15th in New York
By Craig Page: Deontay Wilder will be coming off a year-long break when he steps inside the ring this Saturday night against Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on FITE TV, PPV.com, and Fox Sports. There are a lot...
Can Conor Benn Provide Legitimate Evidence To Prove He Doesn’t Use PEDs?
By Vince Dwriter: Back in 1990, two highly skilled boxers sparked a heated rivalry as WBO middleweight champion Nigel Benn defended his title against the undefeated challenger Chris Eubank. On this particular night, the challenger would remain undefeated as he won the title in the ninth round by way of TKO.
Stephen Espinoza rips Eddie Hearn over Conor Benn positive test
By Barry Holbrook: Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza ripped Eddie Hearn over his desire to have had the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight go forward despite Benn’s positive test for the banned drug clomifene. Espinoza feels that it was “indefensible” for Hearn to have pushed to have the...
Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn: “He’s got a big fight on his hands”
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn has a “Big fight on his hands” in needing to clear his name after his positive test for clomifene, causing his lucrative fight with Chris Eubank Jr to fall through last weekend. Hearn’s language of saying that Benn has “fight...
Boxing Results: Gabriela Fundora Remains Undefeated With Win Over Naomi Reyes
By Vince Dwriter: With her older brother Sebastian sitting ringside, 20-year-old flyweight Gabriela Fundora kicked off the October 8 Showtime Boxing preliminary festivities by showcasing different facets of her boxing arsenal, and cruising to a unanimous decision victory over Naomi Reyes at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Stephen Espinoza optimistic Spence vs. Crawford fight happens
By Adam Baskin: Showtime Sports executive Stephen Espinoza says he’s optimistic that the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight will happen and things are on track. Espinoza states that the November 19th date “isn’t dead” for Spence-Crawford, but he doesn’t think boxing fans will be displeased if the fight takes place in December instead.
Jose Zepeda battles Regis Prograis on Nov.26th in Carson, California
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) and Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) will square off for the vacant WBC light welterweight title next month on November 26th at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. This fight is expected to be a war from start to finish....
Vergil Ortiz open to fighting Jaron Ennis & Keith Thurman
By Adam Baskin: Highly ranked welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr says he’s open to fighting Jaron “Boots’ Ennis or Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman if he can’t get a title shot against 147-lb champions Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford next. Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs)...
Kambosos unhappy with Haney’s holding from previous clash
By Adam Baskin: George Kambosos Jr is still upset about the amount of holding that Devin Haney did the last time they fought in June. Haney wasn’t penalized for his holding, and if had occurred, it might have changed the outcome more or less. Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) used...
Chris Eubank Jr looking drained after weight cut for postponed fight
By Brian Webber: A badly emaciated-looking Chris Eubank Jr posted a photo of himself today after his weight cut for what would have been the secondary weigh-in for his rehydration clause for his canceled/postponed fight with Conor Benn. Eubank Jr looked sickly after weighing in at 159.3 lbs, which some...
Vasyl Lomachenko talks sparring Shakur Stevenson & Ryan Garcia
By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko said he was impressed with the sparring that he did with Shakur Stevenson years ago at 126 and 130. Lomachenko says Stevenson was an advanced fighter, having competed in the 2016 Olympics. Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) said that when he sparred Ryan Garcia, it was...
Deontay Wilder Shares Insights On Past Suicide Thoughts & Oct 15th Fight
Former heavyweight world champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder previewed his long-awaited return to the ring in an all-new episode of “The Pivot Podcast” as the celebrated knockout artist promised fan-friendly action in his PPV showdown against Robert Helenius this Saturday, October 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
