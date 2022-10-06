Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Your California inflation relief questions, answered: What if my bank or address changed?
Several readers have reached out to The Sacramento Bee with questions about California’s inflation relief payments. Since news broke months ago that stimulus payments were on the way, we’ve answered a variety of popular inquires: What’s the payment schedule?; What do I do if I wasn’t paid as much as predicted?; and why don’t all Californians don’t qualify for the money?.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Big prize money: See moment new U.S. heaviest pumpkin record was set in California
The gourd weighed 2,560 pounds. The prize money was $23,000. The winner was a horticulture teachers from Minnesota. And the place was Half Moon Bay, California. Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. He also won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kevin Kiley-Kermit Jones race for Congress is a fight over gasoline taxes
A Kevin Kiley campaign ad says Kermit Jones wants to “raise the gas tax even higher.”. Jones, Kiley’s Democratic opponent for the Third District congressional seat, says he wants no such thing, and never has. Kiley, a Republican, cites support for Jones by groups sympathetic to the higher...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California Latino lawmakers demand resignations of L.A. council members over racist remarks
Latino state lawmakers demanded the resignations of three of California’s most powerful Hispanic politicians on Monday, condemning racist remarks by Los Angeles City Council members that became public in an audio recording of their conversation. The recording, documented by the Los Angeles Times, revealed City Council members Nury Martinez,...
Comments / 0