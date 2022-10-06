ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Your California inflation relief questions, answered: What if my bank or address changed?

Several readers have reached out to The Sacramento Bee with questions about California’s inflation relief payments. Since news broke months ago that stimulus payments were on the way, we’ve answered a variety of popular inquires: What’s the payment schedule?; What do I do if I wasn’t paid as much as predicted?; and why don’t all Californians don’t qualify for the money?.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Big prize money: See moment new U.S. heaviest pumpkin record was set in California

The gourd weighed 2,560 pounds. The prize money was $23,000. The winner was a horticulture teachers from Minnesota. And the place was Half Moon Bay, California. Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. He also won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy