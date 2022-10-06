ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

EPA looking for volunteers for sampling of Colorado Superfund Site

By Brett Yager
 5 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is encouraging residents to participate in the EPA’s ongoing cleanup of contamination associated with the former Colorado Smelter.

The organization will join state and local health departments to visit Pueblo residents impacted by the Colorado Smelter Superfund site and help residents protect themselves from lead . They plan to sample properties for lead and arsenic in the Colorado Smelter Superfund site study area until Spring 2023. Cleanup is anticipated to be completed by fall 2023, so it is important that residents sign up for sampling or cleanup today.

Courtesy: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Residents can signup by contacting the EPA’s Community Involvement Coordinator, Beth Archer, at archer.elizabeth@epa.gov , or by calling (303) 312-6611. Those living in the area can also call toll-free at (800) 227-8917, ext. 312-6611.

The EPA will also be handing out a brochure that describes steps people can take to protect their families from lead that may be in older homes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

