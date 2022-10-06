Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Etsy and Pinterest both have businesses that may intrigue long-term investors. Etsy distinguishes itself from e-commerce rivals by offering unique, handmade items. Pinterest's platform helps users gain inspiration for purchases they are looking to make.
Motley Fool
3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move
Chevron is a good solution for conservative investors who see the OPEC news highlighting bigger issues in the oil markets. Higher oil prices could mean an exceptionally strong 2022 for ExxonMobil. Devon Energy's recent deals put it in an even better position to cash in on higher crude oil prices.
Motley Fool
1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company's durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today.
Motley Fool
Why Skillz Stock Is Stumbling This Morning
Investors are worried that rising interest rates will continue to hurt the economy. An analyst's comments about another gaming stock could be pushing Skillz's shares down as well.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October
Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Motley Fool
Why Rivian's Stock Is Rising Today
Rivian issued a massive recall for its electric trucks. An analyst at Mizuho thinks the recall won't stop the company from prospering.
Motley Fool
Have $2,000? 2 Market Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy
While it's probably safer to bet on a crash not happening on any given day, it pays to be prepared. Pfizer's massive collection of drugs isn't in any danger of being made irrelevant. AstraZeneca's slew of upcoming and recent product launches make it very likely to keep growing.
Motley Fool
Why Ford Stock Regained Momentum Today
Ford's stock fell yesterday, but some investors are now viewing the drop as a good time to buy. Ford and other automotive stocks could feel more pressure if a significant economic slowdown occurs.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week
It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
Motley Fool
Why MongoDB, Fastly, and CrowdStrike Dropped Today
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns a recession could arrive in "six to nine months" and cause stocks to sink another 20%. Interest rate-sensitive tech stocks are getting hit hard on negative sentiment.
Motley Fool
Why T-Mobile Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market
Telecom stocks were showing relative strength earlier this morning. T-Mobile is up 19% year to date, significantly outperforming the market indexes. The market is worried about a rising U.S. dollar and interest rates, but T-Mobile is immune to these headwinds.
Motley Fool
Why Nio Stock Dropped Today
Consumer spending during a weeklong holiday event in China slowed considerably versus last year. The International Monetary Fund just warned of increased risks to the global economy.
Motley Fool
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Falling Earlier Today
Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock on near-term headwinds in advertising and increasing competition. These headwinds have the stock's valuation down to a low forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13. The analyst doesn't see a higher valuation for Meta as long as headwinds persist.
Motley Fool
Why Affimed Stock Plummeted by Over 16% Today
One analyst weighs in with a bleak new take on the biotech.
Motley Fool
Why Applied Materials Stock Got Mashed on Monday
A new round of chip export curbs is hitting the semiconductor industry hard. Applied Materials is an important supplier of chipmaking technology.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Fell Again Today but Tried to Recover
The IMF lowered its global growth forecast, hurting economically sensitive stocks, from semiconductors to oil. China also began a new round of COVID lockdowns in major cities, which could cause more headaches for global supply chains. A Wall Street analyst lowered earnings estimates for Nvidia and other data center stocks
Motley Fool
Is NIO Stock a Buy Now?
NIO's stock has plunged nearly 80% from its all-time high. Macro headwinds have throttled its deliveries this year. Its stock looks cheap, but its valuations could remain depressed as long as dark storm clouds hang over Chinese stocks.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Are Down 90% and May Never Recover
The bear market has created plenty of bargains, but not every stock down big should be snapped up. Wayfair's meager profits have vanished as demand cratered, and the company is now rapidly burning through cash. Oatly is facing an explosion of competition, and its vast expansion plans have been greatly
