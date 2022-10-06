Read full article on original website
Related
October is the most dangerous month for drivers in Virginia
WRIC, Richmond, Virginia's local television station, reported on Monday, October 10, 2022, that October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. That information was provided by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Open participation survey for older Virginians
RICHMOND, Va) — The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) invites Virginia residents ages 60 and older to give their feedback on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA). The survey opens Oct. 13 and closes Oct. 27. To participate in the survey, please visit https://polco.us/va2022.
NBC 29 News
Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
Report calls for lowering costs in Virginia prisons for communication, commissary
The cost of talking on the phone and buying basic goods behind bars could be cut if Virginia lawmakers follow advice laid out in a new report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion
Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
WSET
Virginia gas prices spike nearly 20 cents in one week
(WSET) — Gas prices in Virginia have been declining for months, but in the past week, that trend has taken a massive leap backward as the state saw prices jump nearly 20 cents. Now drivers paying at the pump will see the average price across the state at $3.50....
How much Virginians tip at restaurants
When Virginians eat out, we tip just under 20% on average. Driving the news: Virginia's tipping average was 19.2% in Q2 this year, ranking us 22nd in the country, according to Toast. Yes, but: According to our Axios Richmond unofficial survey of roughly 300 respondents, 96% self-reported that they tip...
WSET
Virginia lottery introduces '326 million Fortune' scratch off
(WSET) — The Virginia Lottery said they are adding to its portfolio, a premium new game with a brand-new price point. With a top prize of $5 million annuity, "$326,000,000 Fortune" is the first Scratcher ticket in Virginia Lottery history to carry a $50 price point, the lottery said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022
Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road.
theriver953.com
October is the most dangerous month on VA’s roads
October is statistically the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. Over the last 10 years, 8,034 people were killed on Virginia’s roads with 10% of those coming in October. In 2021, 86 people were killed and 5,200 injured in nearly 12,000 crashes. In nearly half of deaths, those...
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
senadoelapr.org
Gun advocacy group takes aim at Virginia laws
NEWPORT NEWS – A recent decision by the United States Supreme Court has implications for gun laws across the country, including in Virginia. A gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said he will push for several state laws to be thrown out in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in a landmark gun ruling.
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Potomac River bridge dispute and alcohol at a busy, Virginia mall
People opposed to the demolition of a Potomac River bridge have taken the issue to federal court. And, one of Virginia's busiest malls wants to add alcohol to its list of attractions. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's...
thecentersquare.com
Virginia approves $257,000 in economic grants for downtown districts
(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million dollars in Virginia grants will go toward expanding small businesses, revitalizing historic commercial districts and providing new technology and improved marketing in downtown districts in the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development approved the $257,000...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an official order to lower the flags of the United States and the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Comments / 0