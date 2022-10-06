ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Open participation survey for older Virginians

RICHMOND, Va) — The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) invites Virginia residents ages 60 and older to give their feedback on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA). The survey opens Oct. 13 and closes Oct. 27. To participate in the survey, please visit https://polco.us/va2022.
NBC 29 News

Tips on how to save from Virginia Energy Sense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You don’t need to wait for temperatures to drop to start saving on your heating bill. Virginia Energy Sense is giving people tips on how to save. “The entire point of the program is to save Virginians money without sacrificing comfort,” Ford Carson with Virginia...
NBC12

Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion

Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
WSET

Virginia gas prices spike nearly 20 cents in one week

(WSET) — Gas prices in Virginia have been declining for months, but in the past week, that trend has taken a massive leap backward as the state saw prices jump nearly 20 cents. Now drivers paying at the pump will see the average price across the state at $3.50....
Axios

How much Virginians tip at restaurants

When Virginians eat out, we tip just under 20% on average. Driving the news: Virginia's tipping average was 19.2% in Q2 this year, ranking us 22nd in the country, according to Toast. Yes, but: According to our Axios Richmond unofficial survey of roughly 300 respondents, 96% self-reported that they tip...
WSET

Virginia lottery introduces '326 million Fortune' scratch off

(WSET) — The Virginia Lottery said they are adding to its portfolio, a premium new game with a brand-new price point. With a top prize of $5 million annuity, "$326,000,000 Fortune" is the first Scratcher ticket in Virginia Lottery history to carry a $50 price point, the lottery said.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
cardinalnews.org

Virginia regulators should not kill shared solar

In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation creating Virginia’s first shared solar program to enable an option for Virginians to lower their energy costs while creating jobs and establishing a more resilient energy system. The State Corporation Commission (SCC) is responsible for implementing our legislation and issued an order in July that will prevent thousands of Virginians and small businesses from accessing it.
theriver953.com

October is the most dangerous month on VA’s roads

October is statistically the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. Over the last 10 years, 8,034 people were killed on Virginia’s roads with 10% of those coming in October. In 2021, 86 people were killed and 5,200 injured in nearly 12,000 crashes. In nearly half of deaths, those...
senadoelapr.org

Gun advocacy group takes aim at Virginia laws

NEWPORT NEWS – A recent decision by the United States Supreme Court has implications for gun laws across the country, including in Virginia. A gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said he will push for several state laws to be thrown out in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in a landmark gun ruling.
thecentersquare.com

Virginia approves $257,000 in economic grants for downtown districts

(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million dollars in Virginia grants will go toward expanding small businesses, revitalizing historic commercial districts and providing new technology and improved marketing in downtown districts in the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development approved the $257,000...
