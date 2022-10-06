Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Local non-profit raises money for alcoholism and addiction prevention
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A local non-profit is serving up a new event aimed at fighting addiction. 20 teams signed up for the Inaugural Pickleball Tournament for the Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addiction, which included matchups between local first responders and school principals. The money raised goes...
foxnebraska.com
Local company donates more than 25,000 cans of water to firefighters across Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Many people know the devastation wildfires have brought thousands of families across the state this year. But what about the firefighters and all they do to help save lives, cattle and land?. One company helped those heroes in a small way that makes a big...
foxnebraska.com
A new non-profit was born after Grand Island Northwest shut down their student newspaper
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Monday, the Grand Island Northwest (GINW) school administrators heard from alumni and people requesting them to bring back their award-winning newspaper, Viking Saga. Multiple people from in and out of state are sharing their disappointment with the school's decision through letters. At the Monday's...
foxnebraska.com
Learning Curve: The role of a school resource officer
KEARNEY, Neb. — The definition of a school resource officer is "someone who provides a highly visible presence to deter or identify trespassers on campus.”. In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab talks with a one area resource officer, Kearney Police Officer Cody Weldon, who sees his role as something much more personal.
foxnebraska.com
Carol Blood stops in Kearney for a town hall ahead of Election Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Carol Blood stopped in Kearney Saturday afternoon for a town hall as she continues her campaign ahead of Election Day. "The campaign is fantastic, people are very receptive, we're very proud of our campaign and all the miles we've put in Nebraska since last September," Blood said.
foxnebraska.com
UNL hospitality program gives away free wedding
The UNL Hospitality Program gave away a free wedding to a lucky couple in Grand Island today. The couple was originally going to get married in Halsey, but because of the recent Bovee fire, they had to relocate the wedding to Grand Island. “One of the important things for a...
foxnebraska.com
Winner of Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska announced
LINCOLN, Neb. — The winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska contest was announced Tuesday morning after a four-week vote. The Kawasaki New York City Rail Car was crowned by the Nebraska Chamber. Coming in second place was the Pivot Walker, made by Chief Fabrication in Grand Island.
foxnebraska.com
UNK earns 4th-straight win over Missouri Western
ST. JOSEPH, Miss. — Nebraska-Kearney Football excelled in all three phases against Missouri Western, earning their 4th-straight win, 38-19, on Saturday at Spratt Stadium. "What I'm extremely happy with is this is a team win," said UNK head coach Josh Lynn. "Offense leaned on the defense. Defense leaned on the offense, and our special teams game was outstanding."
