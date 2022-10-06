Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in South SLO County the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $2.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the last week. In total, 18 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot was $518.
Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, payments range from $400 to $1,050 for couples filing jointly, and $200 to $700 for all other individuals depending on their income and whether they claimed a dependent. The post Some Central Coast residents receive California gas tax refund, some still waiting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
More than 2,000 SLO County customers without power. When will electricity be restored?
The outage began around 7 a.m., according to PG&E.
pacbiztimes.com
Region’s breweries take home barrel of medals from Great American Beer Festival
The tri-county region’s breweries came home from the 2022 Great American Beer Festival in Denver with gold medals in five different categories and a handful of silver and bronze medals, too. The Great American Beer Festival is one of the world’s top beer competitions, and the 2022 edition ended...
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the decrease in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Sep. 25
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the last week to $361. That’s $118 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $379. In the past...
34-year-old from Oregon arrested for car theft in San Luis Obispo Monday morning
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A 34-year-old man from Portland, Oregon was arrested for commercial burglary and vehicle theft in the 1100 block of California, Monday morning. The post 34-year-old from Oregon arrested for car theft in San Luis Obispo Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central California’s Hidden Gem: Hotel Cerro in San Luis Obispo Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway
Just a couple of hours north of the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles lies the serene and subtle landscape of San Luis Obispo, CA. There you'll find golden, rolling hills dotted with oak trees and meticulously groomed vineyards spreading across the landscape. This stretch of the Golden State one of the most gorgeous places […]
Vehicle stolen from SLO car repair shop involved in crash, police say
The car thief crashed the stolen vehicle just a few blocks away from the scene of the crime, the SLO Police Department said.
Santa Barbara Independent
One Dead, Several Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident in Santa Ynez
[Update 4:45 p.m.] The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the name of the man killed in Sunday morning’s fatal crash on Highway 154 west of Meadowvale Road near Buellton. The deceased driver is Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, of Santa Maria. [Original Story] One man is dead...
The Central Coast Railroad Festival returns
The Central Coast Railroad Festival kicked off Friday. The festival takes place across the central coast from Paso Robles to Santa Maria.
kclu.org
Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder
Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
This elected official can’t find a place to live in his own SLO County town
“I love this town. … This community has done so much for me. I’m not leaving,” he said.
Hundreds turned out to see classic steam engine visit San Luis Obispo
The art deco Pacific Daylight locomotive is still in operation today.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide
Santa Barbara Sheriff's have identified 26-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris as the main suspect in a homicide that killed one in Santa Ynez Saturday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s release identity of 26-year-old suspect in Santa Ynez homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Arroyo Grande Village adorned with purple ribbons as Kristin Smart verdicts near
The ribbons are tied to lampposts, street signs and even City Hall’s sign by the Arroyo Grande Village Association.
Driver killed in Hwy 154 crash identified
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley Sunday.
One person dead from garage fire in Nipomo
Firefighters responded to a garage fire that killed one person in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County. The post One person dead from garage fire in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park
A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
UPDATE: Identity of Santa Ynez homicide victim released
Sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that killed one man in Santa Ynez Saturday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.
