Pismo Beach, CA

SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
COALINGA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

One Dead, Several Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident in Santa Ynez

[Update 4:45 p.m.] The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the name of the man killed in Sunday morning’s fatal crash on Highway 154 west of Meadowvale Road near Buellton. The deceased driver is Joseph Anthony Nunez, 40, of Santa Maria. [Original Story] One man is dead...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa Ynez at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
calcoastnews.com

Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park

A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem. San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA

