Pediatric encephalopathies of genetic origin cause severe motor and intellectual disabilities from birth. One of these diseases, first identified in 2013, is caused by mutations in the GNAO1 gene. In order to understand the finer details of the resulting disturbances, scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) conducted atomic, molecular and cellular analyses. They discovered that a mutation in GNAO1 leads to the replacement of one amino acid by another in protein sequence. This is enough to disrupt the activation and deactivation mechanism of the encoded protein, thereby altering the ability of neurons to communicate correctly with their environment. A simple zinc molecule, commonly used in other contexts, could restore, at least partially, the functioning of the protein affected by these mutations. These results, published in the journal Science Advances, give hope of a treatment that could change the lives of patients and their families.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO