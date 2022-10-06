62-year-old man arrested on rape charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 62-year old man is in the Minnehaha County jail facing rape charges.
Ricky Houck is accused of 2nd and 3rd degree rape, along with three counts of sexual contact with a person incapable of consenting.Sentenced: Former SSC school coach receives 15 years for sexual assault of students
Houck was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant.
The crimes allegedly took place between May and August of this year.
According to the jail log, he is being held on a $15,000 bond.
