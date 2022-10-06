Read full article on original website
Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two individuals
A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on October 7th in which he reportedly kicked two police officers and damaged a police vehicle. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Brandan Bellamy was arrested on October 7th. He has been charged with the felonies of...
Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
Chillicothe police seeking assistance from the public in death investigation of Chillicothe teenager
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy. Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the death occurred over the weekend. Police officers and detectives have received information. A report from...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 5 over the weekend of October 7, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan resident early Sunday in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Adhieu Telar was accused of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, not wearing a seat belt, having no valid operator’s license, and failure to register a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Sullivan County Jail and released.
Milan man facing weapons charge after firing handgun during domestic disturbance
A Milan resident, 31-year-old Jorge Munoz, has been charged in Sullivan County with felony unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting it. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes said police responded Friday afternoon to the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in regards to a domestic disturbance. Munoz was alleged to have displayed a nine-millimeter handgun during an argument and then firing one round into the ground near a person who was not injured.
Three Bookings For Livingston County Law Enforcement
Three recent bookings are in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report. Thursday, 20-year-old Jonathan Taylor Meservey of Mooresville was booked into the Caldwell County Jail following a hearing in Livingston County Court for probation revocation on his conviction for failure to register as a sex offender. He will serve a four-year prison sentence.
“Lunch with Law Enforcement” to be held at North 65 Center in Trenton
The Trenton Police Department announces that the next “Lunch with Law Enforcement” program will be held on October 13ᵗʰ, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the North 65 Center at 2901 Hoover Drive in Trenton. This is an opportunity for citizens in the community...
Trenton and Clarksdale residents injured in Sunday crash
Residents of Trenton and Clarksdale were injured early Sunday when a pickup truck went off a country road northeast of Maysville. A passenger, 21-year-old John McFarland of Trenton received moderate injuries, while the driver, 23-year-old Manuel Montoya of Clarksdale received minor injuries. Montoya was treated at the scene, but McFarland refused medical treatment at the same location.
Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation
A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
Kingston woman injured in crash on Highway 116
A Kingston resident was injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Caldwell County. Fifty-six-year-old Sandra Cornelison of Kingston received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Another driver, 60-year-old Steven Sander of Cowgill, wasn’t hurt. Sander, who was driving a pickup, was...
Independence Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Ray County
An Independence man is facing a number of charges after being arrested Thursday evening in Ray County. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Independence resident Michael S. Rogers was arrested at 7:28 P.M. Wednesday ion charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and property damage in excess of $750.
Former respiratory therapist accused of murder in Livingston County granted change of venue
CHILLICOTHE – A respiratory therapist accused of first degree murder in Livingston County has been granted a change of venue. Online court records say 42-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall's case has been transferred to Clinton County and continued to Dec. 6 for a 9 a.m. plea or trial setting. Hall...
Four Injured In Three Weekend Crashes
Three crashes in the area counties that were investigated by the Missouri Highway Patrol left four injured. At about 9:25 am in Carroll County, a single-car crash left a Colorado woman with minor injuries. Troopers report 31-year-old Lauren N Kiracofe was westbound on US 24 at County Road 335, when she ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees. She was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
Brookfield woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
A Brookfield woman entered a guilty plea in Livingston County on October 6th to first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Forty-six-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox’s other charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed by the prosecutor. Sentencing is scheduled for December 1st. Maddox and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula are...
Trenton Police Department seeking donations for annual “Shop With a Cop” event
The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its 10th Annual “Shop with a Cop” event. The program allows children to have positive interactions with law enforcement and to assist children in their time of need during the Christmas season. Anyone who would like to donate should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at the Trenton Police Department at 610 Main Street or by calling 660-359-2121.
Livingston County Sheriff seeks assistance from the public in house fire investigation
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any information about a house fire early Monday morning in Ludlow.
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vegas received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
Single-vehicle crash on I-35 injures two from Arkansas
A single-vehicle I-35 accident early Monday evening seven miles north of Cameron injured two men from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Injuries were minor for the driver, 31-year-old Austin Constant; and his passenger, 50-year-old Brian Davis. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The pickup was northbound on Interstate...
Man charged with fleeing officer, endangering child
Bethany, MO: A Bethany man was charged with resisting arrest and allowing his minor child to steer his vehicle following an incident on 220th Avenue on Sept. 18, according to the sheriff’s department. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
