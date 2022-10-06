ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera County, CA

CHP: Teen motorcyclist killed after car crash in Madera County

By Kellie Helton
 5 days ago

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A teenager was killed after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a car crash in Madera on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:18 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Avenue 20 and Road 16 in Madera County for a report of a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found that a motorcycle had been involved in a crash with a truck.

Officials said the motorcyclist, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the motorcyclist had failed to yield before entering the intersection.

The motorcycle ended up in the path of the oncoming truck, which investigators said had the right of way.

The truck and the motorcycle crashed into each other, causing the teen to be thrown off his bike.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers said alcohol or drugs are not believed to have been involved.

