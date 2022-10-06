Fairfax County firefighters are currently responding to two separate gas leaks, one in the Town of Vienna and another in Burke. In Vienna, the intersection of Tapawingo Road and Park Street has been closed to traffic, as crews shut down a gas leak from a 2-inch pipeline in the 100 block of Tapawingo Road SE. As of 12:30 p.m., the leak has been stabilized, but crews are waiting for the gas company to arrive.

VIENNA, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO