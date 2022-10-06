Read full article on original website
tysonsreporter.com
Vertical Rock bouldering gym with coffee shop opens in Tysons
Like any cliff worth ascending, bringing the first indoor rock climbing gym to Tysons required perseverance, patience and a little faith in the process. Once expected to launch in December, Vertical Rock Climbing and Fitness Center had a soft opening this weekend. After 10 months of supply chain and permitting delays, it welcomed founding members only on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 8-9) before expanding to all patrons yesterday (Monday).
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Fairfax County Task Force Returns From Hurricane — “Today we warmly welcomed back VA-TF1 from their remarkable service to the victims of Ian. As always, the brave women, men and K9s of @VATF1 came through when the call to help arrived. They stand ready for the nation and the residents of Fairfax County.” [Jeff McKay/Twitter]
tysonsreporter.com
Neighborhood Expert: Small Business Spotlight — Whole Body Health Chiropractic
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. I’d like to introduce you to my friend Dr. David Gustitus. David had...
tysonsreporter.com
JUST IN: Gas leaks reported in Vienna and Burke after workers hit pipes
Fairfax County firefighters are currently responding to two separate gas leaks, one in the Town of Vienna and another in Burke. In Vienna, the intersection of Tapawingo Road and Park Street has been closed to traffic, as crews shut down a gas leak from a 2-inch pipeline in the 100 block of Tapawingo Road SE. As of 12:30 p.m., the leak has been stabilized, but crews are waiting for the gas company to arrive.
tysonsreporter.com
Nonprofit leader Holly Seibold wins Democratic caucus for 35th District
Holly Seibold, founder and president of the menstrual equity nonprofit BRAWS, prevailed in last week’s Democratic caucus for the next 35th House District delegate. After three days of voting, the Fairfax County Democratic Committee (FCDC) announced Saturday evening (Oct. 8) that Seibold had won the party’s nomination over Providence District School Board Representative Karl Frisch by just 67 votes.
tysonsreporter.com
Teen in hospital with serious injuries from accidental shooting in McLean
A teenager ended up in the hospital over the weekend after another teen accidentally shot him with a pellet gun. Fairfax County police officers were dispatched a home in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike in McLean at 12:51 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 8) in response to the reported shooting, the Fairfax County Police Department said.
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County School Board commits to supporting transgender students, as community speaks out
The Fairfax County School Board reaffirmed its support for transgender students last week as community members spoke out against policies proposed by the state that would limit their rights. At a meeting on Thursday (Oct. 6), members issued a statement reiterating Fairfax County Public School’s commitment to policies that “will...
