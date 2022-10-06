REGISTER TODAY – Onondaga County Office for Aging – Institute for Caregivers Zoom Class – 10/06/2022 – Medicare & You in 2023

Read full article on original website
Syracuse Common Council Meeting Schedule October 10 – 14, 2022
Meetings Scheduled in The Common Council Chambers October 10th, up to and including October 14th, 2022. Common Council meetings will be held in the Common Council Chambers, third floor of City Hall. Monday, October 10th. City Hall is Closed in Observance of Columbus Day. Tuesday, October 11th. 12:00 p.m. Study...
Land Acknowledgement and Resurgence: Unveiling of ‘Gayaneñhsä•ʔgo•nah’ by Onondaga Artist Brandon Lazore to Be Held Oct. 10
Unity. Duality. Contribution. Influence. Longevity. These are just a few of the themes conveyed by a stunning and thought-provoking new piece of artwork gracing the landscape of the Kenneth A. Shaw Quadrangle on campus this fall. “Gayaneñhsä•ʔgo•nah” (Guy-AH-na Set GO-na, which translates to “the Great Law of Peace”), created by...
Indigneous Peoples’ Day: Celebrate and Refocus
Monday, October 10th, join Women of Italian and Syracuse Heritage in CNY (WISH CNY), Neighbors of the Onondaga Nation (NOON)-a project of the Syracuse Peace Council , Resilient Indigenous Action Collective (RIAC), and many more to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Onondaga territory. This exciting two-fold event features Haudenosaunee speakers, Haudenosaunee singing, Onondaga vendors, speakers and tablets representing local community groups, and a series of short films.
Fire Prevention Week: October 9-15, 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. – Next week is the start of the Syracuse Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Week, with this year being the 100th anniversary. A kick-off event is being held at the Salt City Market, 484 S. Salina Street, to announce the week’s events on Sunday Oct. 9th at 2 p.m. Please join for remarks from SFD leadership and the Mayor’s office.
City of Syracuse Schedule for Columbus Day Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed on Monday, October 10 in observance of the Columbus Day federal holiday. Trash and recycling collection will operate according to the regular weekly schedule. The Department of Public Works yard waste self-drop off site, located at 1200 Canal...
