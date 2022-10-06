REGISTER TODAY – Onondaga County Office for Aging – Institute for Caregivers Zoom Class – 10/06/2022 – Medicare & You in 2023

Syracuse, N.Y. – Next week is the start of the Syracuse Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Week, with this year being the 100th anniversary. A kick-off event is being held at the Salt City Market, 484 S. Salina Street, to announce the week’s events on Sunday Oct. 9th at 2 p.m. Please join for remarks from SFD leadership and the Mayor’s office.

