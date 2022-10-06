ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Reports For Friday – Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 113 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 8:53am, Report of Trespassing from premises in the 1300 block of Third Street. A suspect has been identified and investigation continuing. 3:14pm, 2 Vehicle , non-injury crash on Hornet Rd. near High School. One...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report the arrest of two individuals

A Trenton man faces multiple charges after an alleged incident on October 7th in which he reportedly kicked two police officers and damaged a police vehicle. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 37-year-old Brandan Bellamy was arrested on October 7th. He has been charged with the felonies of...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kchi.com

Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation

A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
LUDLOW, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Police Department seeking donations for annual “Shop With a Cop” event

The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its 10th Annual “Shop with a Cop” event. The program allows children to have positive interactions with law enforcement and to assist children in their time of need during the Christmas season. Anyone who would like to donate should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at the Trenton Police Department at 610 Main Street or by calling 660-359-2121.
TRENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
kmmo.com

MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON DUE IN COURT

A Marshall woman facing a felony charge after firefighters put out a blaze on July 11 has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, the occupant of Apartment B, Samantha M. Edde was not present at the time fire personnel arrived. On July 10, Edde spoke with her...
MARSHALL, MO
kmmo.com

GLASGOW MAN CHARGED FOR DAMAGING A POLICE CAR IS DUE IN COURT SOON

A Glasgow man facing a felony charge for allegedly damaging a police car is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, while being detained in police custody in the parking lot of a bar, Dimitrix McCoy was placed inside a Glasgow police car while an ongoing investigation was in progress concerning a domestic assault which occurred at a different location.
GLASGOW, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
kttn.com

Milan man facing weapons charge after firing handgun during domestic disturbance

A Milan resident, 31-year-old Jorge Munoz, has been charged in Sullivan County with felony unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting it. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes said police responded Friday afternoon to the 200 block of Hawthorne Drive in regards to a domestic disturbance. Munoz was alleged to have displayed a nine-millimeter handgun during an argument and then firing one round into the ground near a person who was not injured.
MILAN, MO
abc17news.com

Police investigate kidnapping and rape in Missouri town

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continue investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County prosecutors charged a man with rape, kidnapping and assault after the woman ran from his house in Excelsior Springs Friday morning. She was hospitalized in stable condition Friday where she reunited with her family. The woman told police there may have been two other victims, but authorities haven’t said whether any additional victims have been found. Investigators have continued to search the home the woman escaped from, and Excelsior Springs Police Chief Greg Dull asked the public Saturday to be patient.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
kttn.com

Kingston woman injured in crash on Highway 116

A Kingston resident was injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Caldwell County. Fifty-six-year-old Sandra Cornelison of Kingston received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Another driver, 60-year-old Steven Sander of Cowgill, wasn’t hurt. Sander, who was driving a pickup, was...
KINGSTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton and Clarksdale residents injured in Sunday crash

Residents of Trenton and Clarksdale were injured early Sunday when a pickup truck went off a country road northeast of Maysville. A passenger, 21-year-old John McFarland of Trenton received moderate injuries, while the driver, 23-year-old Manuel Montoya of Clarksdale received minor injuries. Montoya was treated at the scene, but McFarland refused medical treatment at the same location.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

One injured in two-vehicle crash south of King City

One person was injured in a DeKalb County two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon four miles south of King City. Fifty-six-year-old Tim Walters of King City received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. The driver of another vehicle was listed as a 17-year-old boy from Union Star who wasn’t hurt.
KING CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy