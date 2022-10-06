ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The List

Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive

Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu

Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
The List

Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive

The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice Losing Royal Titles Under King Charles Reign Due to Prince Andrew’s Conduct? Prince William and Harry’s Cousins to Face the Adverse Effects of Their Dad’s Disastrous Action

King Charles III has been open about his intention to streamline the British monarchy. However, aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids probably losing their royal titles, Prince Andrew's two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, might face the same fate. Princess Eugenie And Princess Beatrice To Lose Their...
King Charles and Kate Middleton Had a Major Conflict Over Her Chic Style

Multiple bombshell books about the royal family just dropped, including The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl, which sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the royal family. TL;DR: Charles didn't exactly love how much attention his daughter-in-law got for being so stylish.
Princess Kate Says Son Prince Louis, 4, Is Struggling to Understand Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: He Has ‘Lots of Questions’

A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Celebrities
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Community Policy