Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
King Charles proclaimed Prince William and Kate Middleton the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his inaugural speech as the new monarch. However, there is a petition to scrap the title, according to a new report. Will Prince William And Kate Middleton Lose Their Wales Titles?. A new petition...
Days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III is finding his footing. As part of Operation London Bridge, there has been a whirlwind of events and duties that the royal family has been expected to attend in a way to pay respects to Her Majesty and simultaneously put on a strong front for the people they serve.
The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
King Charles III has been open about his intention to streamline the British monarchy. However, aside from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids probably losing their royal titles, Prince Andrew's two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, might face the same fate. Princess Eugenie And Princess Beatrice To Lose Their...
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Multiple bombshell books about the royal family just dropped, including The New Royals by author Katie Nicholl, which sheds some light on King Charles's somewhat tense relationship with Kate Middleton in the early days of her time in the royal family. TL;DR: Charles didn't exactly love how much attention his daughter-in-law got for being so stylish.
Cruel Queen Camilla has launched an all-out way to humiliate royal rival Princess Kate Middleton by attacking her young kids — because she is jealous of her glam daughter-in-law’s youth and popularity, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to palace insiders, when King Charles, 73, became Britain’s monarch his vengeful...
A tough conversation. Princess Kate opened up about how her youngest son, Prince Louis, is coping with Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. The Princess of Wales, 40, spoke with Governor-General David Hurley of Australia during King Charles III‘s reception for dignitaries and world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Sunday, September 18, explaining that Louis, 4, hasn’t fully wrapped his head around the royal family’s loss.
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Meghan Markle has been a fixture of the British tabloids since she began dating Prince Harry. Royal expert Kristen Meinzer says the press will forget Meghan once Prince William's kids are older. The British press left Prince Harry and Prince William alone until they entered their teens and 20s. From...
Rumors have long been swirling that former British Army Major James Hewitt is the biological father of Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, and the theories are picking up traction yet again amid news of Queen Elizabeth's death. As the country mourns the passing of the longest-reigning U.K. ruler, Prince...
Find out which scenes you won't be seeing if didn't watch Queen Elizabeth's state funeral live and why they are banned now.
All over the world, people are expressing their sadness and solidarity with the royal family as they grieve the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch's funeral is expected to break a major record as the most-watched live TV event. Viewers have particularly sympathized with Prince George and Princess Charlotte....
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Prince William's past with Camilla Parker Bowles has reportedly leaked into his future as he will not allow his three children to refer to her as a step-grandmother.
