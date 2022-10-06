The Lakeside Journal business briefs: Denton County Friends of the Family, nonprofit grants, grand opening

Read full article on original website
Meet Denny Mosseller, long-time resident of Lewisville and passionate volunteer
Denny Mosseller has lived in the area for 44 years, spending his time volunteering, traveling and spending time with family. He is dedicated to the community through helping those who are disadvantaged and helping others realize their dreams. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
For McKinney's Chamber of Commerce president, the business landscape is headed in a positive direction
Lisa Hermes first came to McKinney in 2006 as editor of Inside Collin County Business. Today, she serves as the president of the McKinney Chamber of Commerce. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
Meet Sandy Edwards, the President of Theatre Coppell
Sandy Edwards was one of the founders of Theatre Coppell in 1987 and the group has continued to put on productions for the city ever since. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Get to know Mesquite Animal Services Manager Megan King
Meagan King is Mesquite's new animal services manager. She oversees many areas in the city's involvement in ensuring animal safety.
5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week
Fall is in full swing with plenty of events and activities to do before the winter months roll around including fall festivals, final Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations, live music, and more. Take a look at the events below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Fall Fest at Grandscape.
Get to know Mac Magalindan, owner of local Filipino barbecue business, Crack Brisket
Mac Magalindan is the owner of Crack Brisket, a Filipino barbecue business that specializes in brisket. Since learning how to barbecue during the pandemic, Magalindan has done pop-ups all over the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, visiting local, Asian-owned restaurants to collaborate with them in selling his brisket. His most recent pop-up was at Willie Meshack’s BBQ in Plano.
Frisco police respond to a small number of home burglaries, motor vehicle thefts since Oct. 1
Since October 1, the Frisco Police Department has responded to four residential burglaries, four motor vehicle thefts and six reports of larceny theft according to community crime map data. The four reports of residential burglary with breaking and entering were:
Meet Evan Fee, Special Education math teacher at Little Elm High School
Evan Fee has incorporated music into education, engaging students beyond just workbooks. As an avid reader and lover of art, Fee inspires students and has been teaching at Little Elm High School for almost a decade. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
5 things to do in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week
There are several events happening in Coppell and the surrounding communities this week likely to get you out of the house, including performances, Pioneer Day, and more. Take a look at the events and activities below to help you finalize your weekly plans. Paint and Sip at Coppell Arts Center.
Plano police ask for assistance in finding people involved in fight at Hooters
The Plano Police Department is asking for citizens help in identifying the people involved in a fight at a Hooters restaurant in Plano. The incident took place on Thursday, October 6, at a Hooters restaurant located off of Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.
Southbound DNT near Main Street in Frisco closed due to spill
According to the Frisco Police Department alert at approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, southbound Dallas North Tollway is closed at Main Street due to a spill. All traffic is being forced to exit at that location. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route until it is cleaned up. Follow Frisco Police social media for updates.
For Jenn Rojas, coaching youth in Celina is a way to help build lasting friendships in a growing city
Upon moving to Celina, Jenn Rojas knew that getting involved in the community would be a great way to meet people. Today, she's engrained in the Celina community, serving as a volunteer coach for pee-wee cheer and youth volleyball and maintaining the websites for Bobcat Moms and PeeWee Cheer. Tell...
Plano ISD runners to watch as XC postseason gets underway
District 6-6A is never lacking in quality when it comes to high school cross country, featuring the Class 6A state champion each of the past two seasons in Flower Mound. Chalked in depth, the Lady Jaguars figure to be in the title mix once again in the coming weeks, and Flower Mound's title defense begins Saturday from North Lake Park in Denton with the annual 6-6A meet.
Collin County detention officer arrested after cell phone and charger found in inmate's cell
On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.
121 Media acquires Check Out DFW website, adding its content marketing solution to its digital services portfolio
121 Media, LLC, which owns and operates the digital media assets and nine weekly publications of Star Local Media serving the north Dallas suburban area, announced today the acquisition of Check Out DFW and CheckOutDFW.com, a first-of-its-kind real estate and local recommendations product that helps locals thrive in the communities they call home.
A Q&A with the Vice President of Frisco's Economic Development Corporation
Gloria Salinas serves as Vice President of the Frisco Economic Development Corporation.
Martin has high hopes as McKinney Boyd begins XC postseason
The state's high school cross country postseason begins this week, with runners from 5-6A scheduled to race from McKinney's Myers Park on Friday for the annual district meet. Expectations are always high at this time of year for McKinney Boyd's distance-running program, and that remains the case for senior Zach Martin. A regional qualifier as a junior, Martin has emerged as one of the district's top runners this season and he looks to translate a productive start to his senior year to a lengthy stay in the postseason.
Elam’s route running helping to reinvigorate The Colony passing attack
There have been many talented wide receivers over the years that have made their mark for The Colony football team – a list that includes Shafiq Taylor, Myles Price, Christian Gonzalez and Keith Miller. Price is currently one of the top wide receivers for Texas Tech, while Gonzalez is...
Calm before the storm: 5-6A exits bye week with plenty of high-stakes football to go
Like any good action movie, District 5-6A football is building towards a grand finale. Of course, there are plenty of thrilling scenes interspersed throughout beforehand — McKinney and Prosper Rock Hill survived down-to-the-wire shootouts with Denton Braswell, and Prosper and Denton Guyer waged an absolute rock fight of a defensive battle in a meeting of state-ranked rivals.
Coppell’s Patel playing a key role in team’s run to third place in 6-6A
The Coppell tennis team has qualified its fair share of student-athletes for the state tournament over the years. This past spring, senior Lindsay Patton and alum Vinay Patel placed third in 6A in mixed doubles. It was the first win in the state tournament for the Cowboys since 2017 when Justin Chen won one match in boys’ singles.
