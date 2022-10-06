Not a debate: Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley say they're the right choice for Ohio's kids

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and his Democratic challenger Nan Whaley appeared on the same stage Thursday, touting their plans to help the state's youngest residents.

But not at the same time.

The Vote for Ohio Kids event was the closest the candidates are expected to come to a full-fledged debate, but it fell short in several key categories. They talked to the crowd of children's advocates in separate sessions held hours apart, answered scripted questions posed by a panel of nonjournalists including former U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi and avoided hot-button topics like abortion.

About 84% of likely voters say they want Ohio's gubernatorial candidate to debate, but DeWine is leading Whaley by double-digits in most polls. He holds significant fundraising and name-recognition advantage over the former Dayton mayor.

"I know he's been in office for 46 years and he thinks he just automatically gets it because his last name's DeWine, but it is disrespectful not necessarily to me, but to the voters," Whaley told reporters after the event at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

DeWine, who also skipped debating GOP challengers, has said Ohioans already know where he stands on key issues and has been accessible to the media. He did not take questions after the event.

Which candidate is best for Ohio's kids?

Ohio's children are still suffering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chronic absenteeism skyrocketed, mental health took a hit and suicide has risen to the second leading cause of death for youth ages 14 to 18. In fact, Ohio ranks 31th overall – a drop from 27th place back in 2019 – in child wellbeing, according to the annual Kids Count data book released Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

"(DeWine) has failed to deliver for Ohio kids," said Whaley, citing Ohio's six-week abortion ban that sent a 10-year-old rape victim to Indiana for the procedure and a law DeWine signed making it easier for teachers to carry guns in schools. "It's really sad because he won't actually debate me on this issue. He was here an hour ago, and that's the closest we'll get to a debate."

DeWine, often reading from prepared notes, talked about his long history of investing in children, ranging from passing a strict drunken driving law in the Ohio Legislature to funding children's hospitals in Congress and his recent proposal as governor to ax sales taxes on baby items. His wife, first lady Fran DeWine, has championed a program to give free books to children 5 and younger.

As governor, DeWine increased spending on counseling and other mental health services at Ohio schools, increased the number of state-funded childcare providers that are evaluated for a quality rating and created a Medicaid program to cover children with severe behavioral needs.

"We have more to do," DeWine acknowledged. "Investing in our children is the best recipe for a great Ohio."

During her session, Whaley touted Dayton's program offering free preschool to three- and four-year-old children. The city approved a 0.25% income tax hike in 2016 to pay for it. Whaley wants to expand the option for children across the state.

"I know this costs more money. I recognize that," said Whaley, adding that she would help pay for it by eliminating an income tax break for certain businesses, including lobbyists and lawyers, on their first $250,000. "We have to say our kids are worth it, not with our mouths but with our money."

Whaley also pitched subsidizing salaries for childcare providers, saying that the free market isn't working. She has previously advocated for raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Both would be tough sells in the GOP-controlled Legislature.

"If we're going to be a state that cares about kids, we've got to be a state that cares about the people that provide for our kids," said Whaley, adding that she'd pay for it by eliminating tax breaks for higher-income Ohioans. "Instead of giving tax cuts to the wealthy, give it to our kids and the people who provide for our kids."

Jessie Balmert is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.