ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

NWS surveys homes with 'catastrophic' storm surge damage near Fort Myers Beach

By Chad Gillis, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 5 days ago

Rodney Wynn used a banana-yellow yard stick Tuesday to scrape debris off a mobile home on San Carlos Island near Fort Myers Beach.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ruskin, Wynn is a hurricane damage specialist and came to the area Tuesday to get a clearer view of what exactly happened during deadly Hurricane Ian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZAZV_0iOkPNFz00

The thin debris lines parallel to the still-standing rooftops were too high to reach with an outstretched hand, so Wynn used the yard stick to get to the 12-foot mark at one mobile home.

"I'm 6-foot and this (yard stick) is 5 feet, so you're looking at 11, 12 feet (of storm surge in that location)," Wynn said while using the yard stick to trace a thin line of debris just below the roof of one of the mobile homes that was still partially standing.

The storm damage is extensive in this part of Lee County, just to the mainland of Fort Myers Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bot5n_0iOkPNFz00

Damage on Fort Myers Beach is so bad only search-and-rescue crews and street cleaning crews are allowed on the island.

Wynn and others from the National Weather Service patrolled the islands and communities near Fort Myers Beach to get a sense of how much damage was done and how far the storm surge reached.

He used the yard stick again to check for water in the floor liners of some of the mobile homes. The liner moved as though it were a balloon full of water.

"That liner has insulation on top of it and other plastic liner and it's all full of water," Wynn said.

Even though Wynn was working on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, law enforcement would not allow the team on the island.

So they spent the day inspecting homes as close to Fort Myers Beach as possible.

The debris was so thick on San Carlos Island that it looked as though there had been a landfill there at some point.

A mud-sand combination was caked along the streets, with cracks resembling a desert floor. The occasional scent of a dead animal or rotting meat wafted in the air, along with the smell of diesel fuel, fish and low tide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFxlB_0iOkPNFz00

"I think it's crazy," Wynn said while stepping on metal roof sheeting that was crumbled and twisted.

The crew scoured San Carlos Island and the nearby neighborhoods, measuring inside empty homes and mobiles houses and taking notes about storm surge levels and intensity.

Dan Noah, also with NWS in Ruskin, said he was expecting more wind damage in the Fort Myers Beach area, but that he also hasn't had a chance to inspect the main island.

"The storm surge damage, some of it is catastrophic," Noah said as he surveyed the grounds. "The wind damage is actually less than I was expecting."

Noah said the measurements taken Tuesday will better help meteorologists and hurricane experts predict future storm impacts.

"Our team is documenting what we can and it will help us in the future when writing statements on how to prepare," Noah said. "The storm surge data will help with our forecasting in the future by fine tuning our model simulation. So everything we're gathering will go into helping us do better next time."

Questions linger: As Ian death toll rises, officials in Lee County, home to 45 deaths, are put on defensive

Cape Coral: Cape Coral water restored, boil notice still in effect, LCEC and other updates

More: What's canceled, postponed in Lee, Collier counties in coming weeks? Here's a list

More: Cape Coral Yacht Club damaged, and renovations are on hold

Noah said he expects more wind damage in Cape Coral, where winds reached at least 140, according to at least one civilian weather station.

"You have to take that with a grain of salt because it not an official recording station, but it's better than estimating," Noah said. "And it may not have been at the peak spot, but maybe they caught it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFiQY_0iOkPNFz00

Noah compared Hurricane Ian to Hurricane Michael, two of the five strongest storms on record.

"It's the same catastrophic storm surge, it's just that Michael had higher wind speeds," Noah said. "(Michael) just leveled the canopy."

The NWS crew also was surveying damage in Cape Coral and Matlacha this week, Noah said.

Connect with this reporter: @ChadEugene on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: NWS surveys homes with 'catastrophic' storm surge damage near Fort Myers Beach

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruskin, FL
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian

Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Storm Surge
CBS Boston

FEMA task force leader details the current conditions in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, FL -- There are some signs of improvement in Fort Myers on Friday as crews continued to work overtime in an effort to turn the lights back on and clear away debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. But there is still a lot of work to do."I've got an overturned vehicle right behind me here," said Jay Moltenbry as he gives WBZ-TV a glimpse of the destruction at Fort Myers Beach, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian.Moltenbry is one leader of the Beverly-Based FEMA task force who is currently on the ground in Florida."It's pretty...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Miami

Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island

FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
SANIBEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly motorcycle crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 132, Lee County. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene according to the FHP. This is an ongoing story; more information will be added.
LEE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Drone pilot shows homeowners the extent of damage on Sanibel Island

SANIBEL, Fla. — For so many people who live on Sanibel and Captiva islands, since Hurricane Ian, they haven't been able to see the full scope of damage to their property. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying the communities in its path. A local photographer and...
SANIBEL, FL
The News-Press

The News-Press

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy