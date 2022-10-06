ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan basketball's Hunter Dickinson, Michigan State's Malik Hall: Preseason All-Big Ten

By Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago
The Big Ten released its preseason all-conference team for the 2022-23 season and one Wolverine and one Spartan each made the cut.

Michigan basketball center Hunter Dickinson is one of three unanimous selections and a second-time pick. The 7-foot junior led the Wolverines in scoring (18.6 points per game) and rebounding (8.6 per game) as U-M reached the Sweet 16. Dickinson was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, when he was also named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Last season, he made the all-conference second team.

Michigan State basketball senior Malik Hall also made the list of preseason honorees. The 6-7 forward was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection last season after averaging 8.9 points and 4.6 rebounds, mostly off the bench. He shot 51.5% from the field and 42.6% from the 3-point line.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis is the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. He and Purdue's Zach Edey are the other unanimous preseason all-conference picks.

U-M opens the season at home on Nov. 7 against Purdue Fort Wayne. The Spartans begin the season the same night against Northern Arizona at Breslin Center.

Preseason All-Big Ten

Jamison Battle, Minnesota

*Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

*Zach Edey, Purdue

Malik Hall, Michigan State

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

*Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Kris Murray, Iowa

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

*-unanimous selection

