ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

South Dakota's K-12 students can now access free online tutoring by DOE, SDBOR

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQVSf_0iOkP86L00

A new free online tutoring program is available for K-12 students in South Dakota, administered by the Board of Regents and funded by the Department of Education.

The new Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program is staffed by college students at Black Hills State University and Northern State University who are preparing to become teachers.

The program uses a secure online platform for students and tutors to connect for virtual sessions in English, language arts, math, science and social studies.

Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said the program will allow K-12 students to receive individualized support after the school day has ended.

“Once a parent has registered their child, students can access a tutor from home, the local library or afterschool program, or even their favorite coffee shop,” Sanderson said. “I think parents are going to like this one-on-one support as much as their students.”

To access the free service, parents first need to register their students to use the platform. Once registered, sessions can either be pre-scheduled or on-demand, depending on tutor availability.

Tutors will be available Monday through Sunday afternoons and evenings. The service will not be available on holidays and during Christmas and spring breaks.

“This is an incredible opportunity for South Dakota students,” Board of Regents Executive Director Brian Maher said in a news release. “While this program provides academic support for K-12 students, it additionally gives university students practical experience in their future field of work.”

Questions about this program may be sent to onlinetutoring@sdbor.edu.

Comments / 3

Related
hubcityradio.com

In South Dakota, we celebrate Native American Day

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – Today, in celebration of Native American Day, Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement:. “For South Dakotans, the second Monday in October, is recognized as Native American Day. In 1990 South Dakota was the first state in the nation to establish Native American Day as an official state holiday. This difference from the rest of the nation is one of the many reasons why this state is so special.
POLITICS
dakotafreepress.com

South Dakota Not Breaking Visitor Records

On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem exhorted people to “Join me in continuing to support our robust tourism industry” and “welcome and encourage every visitor to experience the Great Faces and Great Places of South Dakota.” When she published that note, Noem herself was not in South Dakota to welcome any visitors; she was supporting Arizona’s robust tourism industry by hosting her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding at a resort in Sedona where rooms cost over a thousand dollars a night.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pheasant hunting: Experts share bird outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be pheasants. South Dakota’s renowned tradition gets underway Saturday with the opening date for a 108-day ring-neck pheasant hunting season that ends Jan. 31. More than 1 million pheasants were harvested in the 2021 season and two South Dakota-based pheasant hunting experts are feeling good about bird numbers for 2022.
LIFESTYLE
dakotafreepress.com

Governor Kristi Noem: Breaking Tourism Records

Given that she submitted this column from her daughter Kennedy’s destination wedding in the beautiful Red Rock Country of Sedona, Arizona, and given that she’s not letting back surgery keep her from getting back to criss-crossing the country with a trip to Palm Beach, Florida, next Friday, Governor Noem’s claim that she is breaking tourism records is the truest thing she has said all year.
POLITICS
B102.7

26% of South Dakota Renters Are Behind on Payments – The Most in the US

Inflation is crushing many families across the United States. The effects of rising prices are especially evident in the rental market. CNBC is reporting that 26% of renters in South Dakota are behind on their rent. The state joins Alabama, and New Jersey at the top of the list of states with the biggest percentage of struggling renters.
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Tutoring#Tutors#Doe#K12#The Board Of Regents#Northern State University
newscenter1.tv

How the Polar Plunge helps raise money for Special Olympics South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. – For over 15 years in South Dakota, the Polar Plunge has been a popular fundraising event. The Polar Plunge is a fundraising event for Special Olympics South Dakota that is held every year in many locations across the country. Often, the event is done in collaboration with Law Enforcement Torch Run, an international organization.
RAPID CITY, SD
informnny.com

Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Science
KELOLAND TV

Lawyer says South Dakota trusts defer taxes but don’t avoid them

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who shield their wealth through financial trusts in South Dakota aren’t tax evaders, according to a Sioux Falls lawyer. Terry Prendergast told the South Dakota Trust Association conference on Friday trusts are “nothing more” than a way to defer paying taxes until some future date. The federal IRS has complex regulations on how trust income must be reported each year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Tootsie the Coyote: South Dakota’s accidental mascot

GALLENA, S.D. – South Dakota’s state animal was declared to be the coyote in 1949. Unlike most state animals this wasn’t because of the species, but because of one individual creature: Tootsie the Coyote. One Ollie Wiswell stumbled upon an abandoned coyote pup near Custer State Park...
ANIMALS
KELOLAND TV

SD Chamber of Commerce supports Amendment D, opposing group forms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are already weighing in on the debate to expand Medicaid in the state. The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced its organization will be supporting Constitutional Amendment D. Amendment D would amend the South Dakota Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to help provide medical coverage for low-income people in designated categories.
POLITICS
Daily Iowan

Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics

After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
hubcityradio.com

SD Game, Fish, & Park vote against allowing pets in camping facilities

PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission has denied a proposal to allow pets inside camping facilities like cabins and suites at state park and recreation areas. Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Simpson says more people have pets, in part to the Covid-19 pandemic. A 10-dollar...
ANIMALS
sdpb.org

What’s in a poll? Signs of big trouble for Kristi Noem

Much of what Gov. Kristi Noem has done lately in her campaign for a second term as South Dakota’s chief executive doesn’t make sense. Unless, of course, she’s in trouble. A lot of trouble. Again. Noem was in big trouble at this point in her 2018 campaign...
ELECTIONS
wnax.com

Cutting South Dakota’s Tax on Groceries

Cutting the sales tax on groceries in South Dakota could make a major hit on state revenues. Governor Kristi Noem made that a campaign pledge last week. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Co-chair of the Joint Committee on Appropritions, says rising state sales taxes are related to inflation….https://on.soundcloud.com/3GANU. Hunhoff...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy