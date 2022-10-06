Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. The agreement would mark a major breakthrough in relations with the two countries, which formally have been...
KELOLAND TV
Austria sues EU executive over green label for gas, nuclear
BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government said Monday it has filed a legal complaint with the European Union’s top court over plans by the bloc’s executive branch to label natural gas and nuclear power generation as sustainable energies. Austria’s environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, warned that the measure...
The U.S. ties itself closer to Kyiv as top officials see echoes of Cuba
Tensions are rising. So too is America’s investment in the war.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Covered head-to-toe in protective suits, forensic workers pulled several bodies wrapped in black plastic from a mass grave in Ukraine's devastated city of Lyman
KELOLAND TV
Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide toll hits 34
LAS TEJERIAS, Venezuela (AP) — Rescue workers using drones and trained dogs searched for survivors Monday following a massive landslide in central Venezuela, as the death toll rose to 34 and residents described harrowing tales of escape from the water and mud. Jose Medina recalled how the water streaming...
KELOLAND TV
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua’s central Caribbean coast on Sunday and dumped torrential rains across Central America before an expected reemergence over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), though its winds had dipped...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime
Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones
KELOLAND TV
Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia’s crisis deepens
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples in recent weeks, threatening to turn simmering discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil. Sugar, vegetable oil, rice and...
