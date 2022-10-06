Read full article on original website
Related
Uvalde superintendent announces resignation following demands from shooting victims' families
The announcement comes just days after the suspension of the district's entire police department.
Uvalde school district suspends police department after firing ex-DPS trooper
The move follows the firing of a former Texas DPS trooper the department recently hired.
National Guard soldier stationed at Texas border dies of self-inflicted gun wound
The death marks the latest fatality involving a guardsman dispatched for Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott's border policing action.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0