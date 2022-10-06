Read full article on original website
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: Delaware, Maryland gas price increase highest in nation
Delaware’s average gas prices have risen by 32 cents in the past week thanks to higher crude oil prices and increased demand, AAA reported. Delaware and Maryland were tied for first place among the 50 states when it came to the highest weekly increase. The increase was double that national figure. The average price in both states is still well below the $4 a gallon or more averages in western states.
Cape Gazette
A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age
You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Business people, Oct. 11, 2022
Delaware First Health announced that Bill Wison has been appointed as Plan President and Chief Executive Officer. Wilson brings over 25 years of healthcare and finance leadership experience and nearly 15 years as a managed care executive. Most recently, Wilson served as the Chief Financial Officer for Managed Health Services, Centene’s Indiana health plan.
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday
DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
WGMD Radio
DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter
An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
delawarepublic.org
Gov. Carney signs wage theft and other labor protection bills into law
Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law on Friday defining wage theft as a crime and setting financial penalties for violators. The new wage theft law is one of the most detailed in the country, targeting an array of strategies used by employers to avoid paying taxes or underpay workers. Its sponsor, State Sen. Jack Walsh (D-Christiana/Newark), says wage theft, including misclassifying workers as part-time or contractors, is widespread and often leaves workers without access to key benefits.
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: What about more Port of Wilmington financial transparency?
It was an interesting week for the Port of Wilmington and its operator GT USA. GT issued a release that reported a reshuffling of the board of the Diamond State Port Corp., the state unit that oversees the port, minus any GT representatives. It was also noted noting the nation’s...
WBOC
Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline
DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington City Councilwoman challenges Fire Department, calls for professional recruiter and new accreditation
Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby's public safety reform package has turned its attention to the Wilmington Fire Department. Darby introduced an ordinance at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting that would call on the Mayor to create a mid-level officer position focused on recruiting. Darby's ordinance comes a month after...
delawarebusinessnow.com
State Health and Social Services seeks public input on changes in service delivery
The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) will begin a community engagement phase where the public can weigh in on changes they want to see. For years, DHSS has heard about the difficulty Delawareans have in accessing and navigating such services such as general assistance, emergency assistance services, food benefits, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, emergency housing and Medicaid.
William Penn among 22 schools with elevated levels of lead in water
The bad news: Colonial School District expects to pay at least $350,000 to repair a water main suspected of bringing lead into its buildings. The good news: None of the water is reaching students or workers. As soon as Colonial was notified, school fountains were turned off, while sinks and toilets are allowed to run, because lead is not absorbed ... Read More
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Wilmington, Delaware
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Wilmington for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Wilmington. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Cape Gazette
Local law firm featured on national legal media website
A local law firm, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, was recently featured in a piece by Lawdragon, a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features – including well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers. Written by Emily Jackoway, the article, titled Combining forces...
WMDT.com
Delaware bill gives tax breaks to organ donors in first state
DELAWARE- A new bill signed into law by Governor Carney seeks to help organ donors face fewer financial barriers when making the choice to save a life. HB301 would give a 10,000 tax break to living organ donors, as well as give tax breaks to businesses that allow donors to take additional paid time off, removing the anxiety about being able to pay for the travel, housing, and recovery associated with organ donations.
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
Legislature to reconvene to tackle Medicare Advantage
In response to protests by state government retirees who say they were left in the dark over a significant change to their health insurance, the General Assembly unveiled a bill Monday aimed at creating additional oversight. The House of Representatives and Senate will hold a special session in Dover on Oct. 26 to debate and vote on the bill. Pensioners ... Read More
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Route 1 In New Castle
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on October 8, 2022, in New Castle as Gentle Grady, 74, of Wilmington, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New...
delawarepublic.org
Biden signs Indigenous People's Day proclamation, Delaware not a state observer
For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden signs a presidential proclamation declaring Monday Indigenous People’s Day. Biden is the only president to officially proclaim the observance, and some states including Delaware, have not yet adopted recognizing Indigenous People’s Day rather than Columbus Day - though Delaware does not recognize either.
What to know ahead of Delaware’s 2022 general election
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Below are deadlines specific to voting in the general election. Deadline to register to vote: Eligible residents may register to vote at any time, including when they go to vote at an early voting site or at their polling place on Election Day.
