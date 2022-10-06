ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Delaware, Maryland gas price increase highest in nation

Delaware’s average gas prices have risen by 32 cents in the past week thanks to higher crude oil prices and increased demand, AAA reported. Delaware and Maryland were tied for first place among the 50 states when it came to the highest weekly increase. The increase was double that national figure. The average price in both states is still well below the $4 a gallon or more averages in western states.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

A realistic roadmap to bring every Delawarean into the Information Age

You learn a lot about a place when you grow up there, go to school there, patrol it as a state trooper, and represent it in the Legislature. I’ve found that most of my friends and neighbors here in Sussex County are what I call middle people. We try to avoid ideological extremes, viewing government as a way to solve practical problems, not stoke political passions.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Business people, Oct. 11, 2022

Delaware First Health announced that Bill Wison has been appointed as Plan President and Chief Executive Officer. Wilson brings over 25 years of healthcare and finance leadership experience and nearly 15 years as a managed care executive. Most recently, Wilson served as the Chief Financial Officer for Managed Health Services, Centene’s Indiana health plan.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
County
New Castle County, DE
City
Claymont, DE
New Castle County, DE
Traffic
Local
Delaware Traffic
Local
Delaware Government
WGMD Radio

DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter

An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Gov. Carney signs wage theft and other labor protection bills into law

Gov. John Carney signed a bill into law on Friday defining wage theft as a crime and setting financial penalties for violators. The new wage theft law is one of the most detailed in the country, targeting an array of strategies used by employers to avoid paying taxes or underpay workers. Its sponsor, State Sen. Jack Walsh (D-Christiana/Newark), says wage theft, including misclassifying workers as part-time or contractors, is widespread and often leaves workers without access to key benefits.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: What about more Port of Wilmington financial transparency?

It was an interesting week for the Port of Wilmington and its operator GT USA. GT issued a release that reported a reshuffling of the board of the Diamond State Port Corp., the state unit that oversees the port, minus any GT representatives. It was also noted noting the nation’s...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline

DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mccloskey
delawarebusinessnow.com

State Health and Social Services seeks public input on changes in service delivery

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) will begin a community engagement phase where the public can weigh in on changes they want to see. For years, DHSS has heard about the difficulty Delawareans have in accessing and navigating such services such as general assistance, emergency assistance services, food benefits, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, emergency housing and Medicaid.
DELAWARE STATE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Wilmington, Delaware

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Wilmington for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Wilmington. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Job Opportunities#Infrastructure#The Department Of Labor#Claymont Train Station#Delawareans#Railroading 101
Cape Gazette

Local law firm featured on national legal media website

A local law firm, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, was recently featured in a piece by Lawdragon, a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features – including well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers. Written by Emily Jackoway, the article, titled Combining forces...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware bill gives tax breaks to organ donors in first state

DELAWARE- A new bill signed into law by Governor Carney seeks to help organ donors face fewer financial barriers when making the choice to save a life. HB301 would give a 10,000 tax break to living organ donors, as well as give tax breaks to businesses that allow donors to take additional paid time off, removing the anxiety about being able to pay for the travel, housing, and recovery associated with organ donations.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Delaware LIVE News

Legislature to reconvene to tackle Medicare Advantage

In response to protests by state government retirees who say they were left in the dark over a significant change to their health insurance, the General Assembly unveiled a bill Monday aimed at creating additional oversight. The House of Representatives and Senate will hold a special session in Dover on Oct. 26 to debate and vote on the bill. Pensioners ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Route 1 In New Castle

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on October 8, 2022, in New Castle as Gentle Grady, 74, of Wilmington, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New...
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarepublic.org

Biden signs Indigenous People's Day proclamation, Delaware not a state observer

For the second year in a row, President Joe Biden signs a presidential proclamation declaring Monday Indigenous People’s Day. Biden is the only president to officially proclaim the observance, and some states including Delaware, have not yet adopted recognizing Indigenous People’s Day rather than Columbus Day - though Delaware does not recognize either.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

What to know ahead of Delaware’s 2022 general election

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Below are deadlines specific to voting in the general election. Deadline to register to vote: Eligible residents may register to vote at any time, including when they go to vote at an early voting site or at their polling place on Election Day.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy