Fire engulfs home in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire severely damaged a home Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield.
The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a call of a reinforced structure fire at a men’s home located on Ginnelli Way, east of South Real Road just before 9 p.m., according to officials.
The home is operated by Victory Outreach Church as a men’s recovery home. The Church’s pastor told 17 news, no one was hurt in the blaze. It is unclear how the fire started.
Records on Zillow show the 4 bedroom, 2 bath home was built in 1971 and sold last September.
