Howard Keith Green Sr., age 95, of Altamont, formerly of St. Peter, Illinois passed away at 7:00 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in St. Peter, Illinois with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Reverend Marcus Manley will be officiating. Burial will be at Sandy Branch Cemetery in Alma. Memorials may go to the Sandy Branch Cemetery, Lutheran Care Center, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO