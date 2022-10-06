Read full article on original website
Seattle Now: Not Your Grandma's Weed
Cannabis is a very popular subject here in Washington. It’s been legal for recreational use for almost a decade now. But this isn’t your grandma’s weed. Cannabis has changed, and demand has risen for more potent products, with much higher THC percentages than what can be grown naturally.
SeaTac raises minimum wage to highest in the nation, city says
The city of SeaTac is raising its minimum wage for hospitability and transportation workers, starting in 2023. The city points to data from the UC Berkley Labor Center which indicates SeaTac will have the highest minimum wage in the nation. Baseline pay for these workers will increase from the current $17.54 an hour to $19.06 in 2023.
Wheels will roll again around Seattle's Green Lake
Wheels will be welcomed back to the path around Seattle's Green Lake by November after being banned at the park amid the pandemic. Wheels — such as bikes, rollerblades, skateboards, etc. — were banned on Green Lake's lakeside pathway in 2021. The goal was to open up more outdoor space amid the pandemic, and wheels have been the source of a few complaints on the pathway, known as the "inner loop."
