Wheels will be welcomed back to the path around Seattle's Green Lake by November after being banned at the park amid the pandemic. Wheels — such as bikes, rollerblades, skateboards, etc. — were banned on Green Lake's lakeside pathway in 2021. The goal was to open up more outdoor space amid the pandemic, and wheels have been the source of a few complaints on the pathway, known as the "inner loop."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO