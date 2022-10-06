Read full article on original website
Michigan native starring in 'Tootsie': 'It's a love letter to theater'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday, Oct. 11 is opening night at DeVos Performance Hall for "Tootsie", a Tony-award winning musical. The Broadway Theater Guide says "Tootsie" is about "a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime."
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
Aquinas College offers fall leaf and tree tours
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's nothing like fall in West Michigan and with the cooler temperatures, comes scenic views all across the state. Aquinas College in Grand Rapids offers a unique way to take in all of the fall foliage. They offer tours around their 117-acre campus where you...
Pulaski Days attendees share good memories over the years during 50th anniversary
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Pulaski Days is celebrating 50 years of Polish American Heritage in Grand Rapids. The annual week-long event continues this weekend with clubs open to the public and a parade Saturday, Oct. 8. "I used to go to a lot of Pulaski Days," said Nancy Kuzniar,...
Middleville mother honors loss of infant daughter with memorial boxes
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. A devastating grief journey so many families face.
Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm partners with BISSELL Pet Foundation for Dogs & Donuts event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This weekend, Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation for their annual Dogs & Donuts event on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9. They are open Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Mosaic Counseling to expand to Kent County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Depression and Mental Health Awareness Month, and Monday is World Mental Health Day. Efforts have grown in recent years to combat the stigma surrounding mental health disorders to make it easier to discuss them and get helpful treatment. Psychologist Sarah Lewakowski is the...
Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas Opening In Kalamazoo
Driving up Drake Rd over the weekend I noticed signage had gone up in the tall executive-looking building next to Nonla Burger nearby Costco at 1750 South Drake Rd. It turns out Kalamazoo is about to get a new Mexican-inspired restaurant expected to open soon. Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas was established in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio and as their website describes, they bring something a little different to the traditional Mexican menu:
15 Places to Go Horseback Riding, Get Riding Lessons & Go Trail Riding in West Michigan
Dream of being a cowpoke, trail riding, or training for the big show?. Grand Rapids area horse farms have amazing classes and riding opportunities. Whether you are a seasoned rider with a well-worn saddle or just want to wander off into the sunset on a dusty trail, West Michigan can easily accommodate you.
24 dogs arrive in West Michigan after being rescued from Hurricane Ian
A plane carrying pets rescued from hurricane-damaged areas landed in West Michigan Sunday afternoon.
24 hurricane-impacted pets from Puerto Rico, Florida land in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After flights that took 124 sheltered pets from Puerto Rico and Florida to Chicago, a total of 24 remaining rescued dogs impacted by hurricanes Fiona and Ian found themselves touching ground in West Michigan. The move was part of a collaborative effort involving the BISSELL Pet...
Coats that transform into sleeping bags aim to help homeless in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — On this World Homeless Day, a new resource for those experiencing homelessness along the lakeshore materialized in the form of dozens of special coats, donated to the Muskegon Rescue Mission. The effort owes its existence to a partnership between the DTE Foundation, the non-profit that produced...
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
Need Halloween plans? The BOB is hosting a costume party with plenty of live entertainment
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Some stranger things are going down at The BOB this Halloween. The BOB and 97.9 WGRD are hosting 'The Upside Down,' a Halloween costume party with plenty of entertainment and drinks to go around on Saturday, Oct. 29. Organizers say guests can enjoy the spooky...
WWMT
Dogs from hurricane-damaged shelters in Florida, Puerto Rico rehomed in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich — Over 100 dogs and cats arrived in the Midwest Sunday after being rescued from hurricane-damaged shelters in Puerto Rico and Naples, Florida. Upon arrival, some of the animals were handed over to the SPCA of Southwest Michigan where they would be housed until finding a forever home.
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
You're invited to help plant 85,000 tulips in Holland this weekend
HOLLAND, Michigan — A celebration of all things fall is happening in downtown Holland Friday and Saturday. In Tulip City, fall means it's time to plant, and you are invited to help. Those beautiful flowers we enjoy every May actually need to be planted in autumn, which surprises some...
Smashed Grand Traverse Pie Company store closes for good
A 28th Street store forced to close after a car plowed through its front window will not be reopening.
Muskegon animal shelter rescues dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian
MUSKEGON, Mich. — As people continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, many organizations are coming together to help, including a West Michigan animal shelter. The Noah Project in Muskegon is helping a Florida shelter by transporting some of the pets impacted by the storm. Popo's Rescue takes in pets...
Wyoming store owner says shop cat stolen, wants answers
WYOMING, Mich. — Tracy DuBois was helping a customer at his store, South West Truck and Auto in Wyoming, last month while his store cat, Boots, was outside the door, waiting to come back inside. "I took care of the customer, and I looked, and she wasn't there," said...
