Grand Rapids, MI

1077 WRKR

WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown

What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Aquinas College offers fall leaf and tree tours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's nothing like fall in West Michigan and with the cooler temperatures, comes scenic views all across the state. Aquinas College in Grand Rapids offers a unique way to take in all of the fall foliage. They offer tours around their 117-acre campus where you...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Mosaic Counseling to expand to Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — October is Depression and Mental Health Awareness Month, and Monday is World Mental Health Day. Efforts have grown in recent years to combat the stigma surrounding mental health disorders to make it easier to discuss them and get helpful treatment. Psychologist Sarah Lewakowski is the...
KENT COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas Opening In Kalamazoo

Driving up Drake Rd over the weekend I noticed signage had gone up in the tall executive-looking building next to Nonla Burger nearby Costco at 1750 South Drake Rd. It turns out Kalamazoo is about to get a new Mexican-inspired restaurant expected to open soon. Condado Tacos, Tequila & Margaritas was established in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio and as their website describes, they bring something a little different to the traditional Mexican menu:
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

