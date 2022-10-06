ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Fann: 2 questions that will define Mariners' ALDS chances vs Astros

After getting two full days to celebrate the Mariners’ incredible Wild Card series win in Toronto, it’s time to turn the page to Houston and the upcoming ALDS against the Astros. Not to oversimplify what’s to come this week, but I do think there are two overarching questions...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Video: Highlights from Mariners' sweep with Seattle Sports radio calls

If you watched the Mariners’ incredible American League Wild Card sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on TV, there’s a chance it felt to you like something was missing. That would be the case if you weren’t also listening to the games being called by the voices of the Mariners – Rick Rizzs, Mike Blowers, Aaron Goldsmith and Dave Sims.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Drayer: Mariners put their stamp on playoffs with signature chaos

When the Mariners clinched a postseason berth last week in Seattle, a favorite sight of mine was seeing the team get their Wild Card T-shirts on the field during the celebration. It was an “Oh yeah, I’ve seen that on TV before” moment. Saturday night at Rogers...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners ALDS schedule, Astros matchup and radio broadcast details

The Seattle Mariners have a date in an American League Division Series with a very familiar opponent. After their two-game AL Wild Card sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto, the M’s earned a matchup against the AL West champions, the Houston Astros. The Mariners will get a couple of days to prepare before the best-of-five series starts Tuesday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners have no shortage of heroes in incredible sweep of Blue Jays

8-1 deficit? Robbie Ray not getting through four innings? Paul Sewald imploding? No hits from the lineup into the fifth inning? The Mariners don’t care, as they erased that seven-run fifth inning deficit and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9, sweeping the Wild Card round and earning an ALDS date with the Houston Astros.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Breakdown: The comeback, the sweep, and facing the Astros

Last Monday when we caught up with Bob Stelton for his weekly Mariners breakdown video, we weren’t sure if the M’s would still be playing by the next time we talked. Well, that next time has come, and now we’re wondering if we’ll be talking about the American League Championship Series in a week. That’s because the Mariners didn’t just push on to an AL Division Series matchup with the Houston Astros, but they did so in a shocking way.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Watch Party HQ for playoffs at Hatback Bar & Grille

With the Mariners moving on to face the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, guaranteeing at least one home playoff game in Seattle, the headquarters for M’s watch parties is just on the other side of Dave Niehaus Way from the ballpark. Watch parties will take place...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Why Mariners could get creative with their pitchers in ALDS vs Astros

The Mariners showed creativity with their pitching staff in their clinching American League Wild Card win over the Blue Jays, and there might be more where that came from this week in the AL Division Series. After using most of their bullpen arms in the midst of their comeback from...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

How did Mariners make it this far? Same reason they could keep going

It’s safe to say the phrase “same old Mariners” can officially be retired. How could anyone say it with a straight face ever again?. Not after the M’s won 90 games in consecutive years, marking the first instance of back-to-back winning seasons for the franchise since 2003.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Recap: Mariners erase big deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

TORONTO (AP) – Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford delivered before Adam Frazier capped the Mariners’ historic comeback with one sweet swing. A little October fun for a new generation of Mariners. Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and Seattle erased a seven-run deficit while...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Believe it! Mariners come back from 7 down, clinch ALDS berth

ALWC Game 2 – Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9: Box score | Recap story & photo gallery. The win guarantees the Mariners their first home playoff game in 21 years, which will happen in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the AL West-champion Houston Astros next Saturday. The series itself will begin Tuesday in Houston.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Lodeiro scores twice, Sounders draw with San Jose 2-2 in finale

SEATTLE (AP) — Cade Cowell scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday in an MLS season finale. Cowell’s game-tying goal came in the 75th minute for the Earthquakes (8-15-11). Miguel Trauco had an assist on the goal.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 39-32 loss to Saints

The Seahawks again were able to put points on the board with Geno Smith under center, but Seattle’s defense again had too many issues in a 39-32 Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints. As we do after each Hawks game, we have collected the instant reactions of...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Fast Facts: Costly mistakes allow Hill, Saints to win 39-32

Geno Smith again played very well for the Seahawks in Week 5, but mistakes on both sides of the ball and huge struggles on defense sunk Seattle in New Orleans, with the Saints taking the matchup 39-32. Saints 39, Seahawks 32: Box Score. Despite being without starting quarterback Jameis Winston...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny out for season, Pete Carroll confirms

The worst fear for the Seahawks after their loss to the Saints on Sunday has unfortunately come true. Running back Rashaad Penny will miss the rest of the season due to a broken left leg that will require surgery, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday morning on Seattle Sports. Penny,...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny 'seriously' injures ankle in loss

The Seahawks lost 39-32 in New Orleans and appear to have lost their lead back for the foreseeable future as well. Rashaad Penny left the game in the third quarter after picking up a first down. He was next to Seattle’s sideline after the play and rolled off the field and was grabbing at his lower left leg. He was soon after carted off to the locker room.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rost: Seahawks' D can't figure out how to slow down the onslaught

There’s a famous episode of “I Love Lucy” where the titular character and her friend Ethel get a job working at a chocolate factory. Lucy and Ethel are sat at a conveyer belt where they’re tasked with wrapping individual chocolates and are warned that if a single chocolate gets by them they’ll be promptly fired. At first, the gig is easy; Lucy and Ethel take turns picking up and wrapping tiny balls of chocolate. The belt soon speeds up, though, overwhelming the pair, who have no choice but to shove chocolate in their mouths and stuff them down their shirts to avoid sending them through unwrapped.
SEATTLE, WA

