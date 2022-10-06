Last Monday when we caught up with Bob Stelton for his weekly Mariners breakdown video, we weren’t sure if the M’s would still be playing by the next time we talked. Well, that next time has come, and now we’re wondering if we’ll be talking about the American League Championship Series in a week. That’s because the Mariners didn’t just push on to an AL Division Series matchup with the Houston Astros, but they did so in a shocking way.

