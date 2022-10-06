ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Ribbon cutting held for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings, 911 W. Pike St., Clarksburg. QuickSplit is owned by Dustin Stanley. The business is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and by appointment only on Saturdays. QuickSplit, https://quicksplitdetails.com, is closed Sundays.
WVNews

Roger Dale Wyckoff

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Dale Wyckoff, age 70, of Morgantown, WV, passed away at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born February 10, 1952, in Mannington, WV, a son of the late James Edward Wyckoff and Elsie Floyd Wyckoff.
WVNews

Fairmont State University prepares for January opening of Police Training Academy

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University is preparing for the January launch of its new Police Training Academy that will provide a rigorous, academically based training program that prepares cadets to enter the law enforcement profession upon graduation. The university’s police academy has been developed to provide...
WVNews

WVU research into tick-borne infections gets $1.2M grant

MORGANTOWN — A team led by a West Virginia University biomedical engineer is working to improve how medical professionals diagnose tick-borne infections such as Lyme disease. Soumya Srivastava, assistant professor at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is developing a tool that more quickly detects...
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 10/10/22

West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discusses Baylor's simplified, yet efficient approach of perfecting a handful of plays to use out of multiple formations, and the challenges of playing all four downs against an offense that isn't afraid to use them to extend drives. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
WVNews

WVU Rifle knocks off Ole Miss, competition remains strong

West Virginia's rifle team improved its aggregate score by 11 points in its second match of the season, a 4723-4696 win over Mississippi on Saturday, but the Mountaineers remain in arrears of a handful of scores recorded by its national competitors on the young season. Without question, the win over...
MORGANTOWN, WV

