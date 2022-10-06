Read full article on original website
WVNews
Extreme Illusions & Escapes to perform Dec. 11 at Robinson Grand in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Extreme Illusions and Escapes is bringing “A Touch of Holiday Magic” to downtown Clarksburg on Dec. 11 at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Extreme Illusions & Escapes is a family-friendly Las Vegas-style illusion show consisting of large-scale, modern illusions and...
Extreme Illusions & Escapes
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Extreme Illusions and Escapes is bringing “A Touch of Holiday …
Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacef…
Ribbon cutting held for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings, 911 W. Pike St., Clarksburg. QuickSplit is owned by Dustin Stanley. The business is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and by appointment only on Saturdays. QuickSplit, https://quicksplitdetails.com, is closed Sundays.
Roger Dale Wyckoff
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Dale Wyckoff, age 70, of Morgantown, WV, passed away at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born February 10, 1952, in Mannington, WV, a son of the late James Edward Wyckoff and Elsie Floyd Wyckoff.
Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter, mother of 4, Carbide worker in WWII, star basketball player, passes at age 101
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully among her family Friday, October 7, 2022 at the age of 101. She was the daughter of the late Vergie Dae Shock and Victor Ahva Shock, of Anmoore, WV and the sister of the late Manvern Floyd Shock of New Port Richey, FL.
Fairmont State University prepares for January opening of Police Training Academy
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University is preparing for the January launch of its new Police Training Academy that will provide a rigorous, academically based training program that prepares cadets to enter the law enforcement profession upon graduation. The university’s police academy has been developed to provide...
West Virginia Gov. Justice on DHHR IG who passes in 30th year with agency: 'A true public servant'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Harrison County native who served the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for decades, including most recently as inspector general, was remembered Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice. "Condolences go up to a great lady that worked as our inspector general in...
Civil rights forum held in Morgantown, West Virginia, by U.S. Attorney's Office
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — All manner of civil rights violations are underreported. Getting the public’s help to change that is one of the main reasons why Northern West Virginia U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff held a forum in Morgantown about the broad range of civil rights Americans have.
WVU research into tick-borne infections gets $1.2M grant
MORGANTOWN — A team led by a West Virginia University biomedical engineer is working to improve how medical professionals diagnose tick-borne infections such as Lyme disease. Soumya Srivastava, assistant professor at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is developing a tool that more quickly detects...
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff: 29-year-old woman was motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 29-year-old woman Hepzibah woman was the motorcyclist killed Sunday in a crash with an SUV on U.S. 19 in Meadowbrook, the Office of Harrison Sheriff Robert Matheny said Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Chelsea Dodd, who was operating the motorcycle that law...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Jordan Lesley 10/10/22
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley discusses Baylor's simplified, yet efficient approach of perfecting a handful of plays to use out of multiple formations, and the challenges of playing all four downs against an offense that isn't afraid to use them to extend drives. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you...
WVU Rifle knocks off Ole Miss, competition remains strong
West Virginia's rifle team improved its aggregate score by 11 points in its second match of the season, a 4723-4696 win over Mississippi on Saturday, but the Mountaineers remain in arrears of a handful of scores recorded by its national competitors on the young season. Without question, the win over...
