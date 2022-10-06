Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Police identify man injured in shooting near Quality Inn
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting near the Quality Inn in Roseland on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 9:20 p.m., police were called to the area for a shooting. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 25-year-old...
WNDU
Michigan City man injured after getting shot inside house
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured in a shooting, stemming from an apparent home invasion in Michigan City. According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were sent to the 1000 block of W. 7th Street for a shots-fired call involving a man hit by gunfire Monday night around 6:30 p.m. After an investigation, authorities believe a suspect entered the home before firing several rounds into the property, hitting the victim in the leg.
abc57.com
One injured in shooting at the Quality Inn in Roseland, suspect on the run
ROSELAND, Ind. --- An investigation is underway after a shooting in Roseland Monday night. St. Joseph County Police were called to Quality Inn on North Dixie Way on reports of a shooting just after 9 p.m. Officials say a man was shot in the stomach and the shooter fled the scene.
WNDU
Police investigating after man shot at Quality Inn in Roseland
ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Monday night in Roseland. Police were called around 9:20 p.m. to the Quality Inn on S. Dixie Way in Roseland on reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the hotel, they found 25-year-old Shaquwan Coalmon suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
abc57.com
17-year-old shot on Fir Road in Mishawaka, St. Joseph County Police Department investigating
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The St. Joseph County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen injured. Police were notified of a walk-in shooting suspect at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka at 8:10 p.m. Sunday. A 17-year-old shooting victim was treated and released for gunshot wounds to...
95.3 MNC
Teenager injured after Sunday shooting in Mishawaka
A teenager was injured after a shooting in Mishawaka. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 8:10 p.m., when police were called to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The...
abc57.com
South Bend Fire responds to fire on Northside Boulevard
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in the 2000 block of Northside Blvd., near Indiana University South Bend's campus, on Monday morning. At 11:39 a.m., crews responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in 15 minutes.
WNDU
Man sentenced to 55 years in prison in Cheers Pub homicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect involved in a 2021 deadly shooting received his sentence on Monday. Michael Miles is sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 39-year-old Rolando Saenz Jr. at Cheers Pub last December. Miles and Saenz Jr. reportedly got into...
WISH-TV
Marshall County man dies after kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A man from Marshall County died Monday, two days after a kitesurfing accident on Lake Michigan. Douglas Tolle, 56, of Bremen, was taking a kitesurfing lesson near Washington Park Beach at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when, for an unknown reason, he began struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Tuesday.
abc57.com
Deputies make arrest after reports of intoxicated man firing a gun
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly firing shots in the 19500 block of SR 8, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to the 19500 block of SR 8 around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated man firing a handgun.
abc57.com
Three injured after car crashes into Mishawaka home
MISHAWAKA, Ind. ---- A car crashed into a Mishawaka home on 400 East Russ Avenue Monday injuring three people. It's not clear how the car crashed into the home but officials are investigating. The 16-year-old driver of a white SUV traveling east on Russ Avenue appears to have crashed into...
WNDU
Portion of Red Arrow Highway closed in Berrien County
Gurley Leep President receives St. Joseph County ‘Good Scout Award’. The award is presented to extraordinary community leaders for outstanding contributions to the quality of life in their community. Notre Dame still perfect in Shamrock Series matchups after win over BYU. Updated: 16 minutes ago. The Fighting Irish have...
95.3 MNC
Man shot near Indiana Ave. & Chapin St. in South Bend has died
The man who was critically injured in a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street in South Bend has died. Police were called around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, to the area where they found Domenik Briggs, 30, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital,...
Police: recording device found in locker room at Portage high school
Police are investigating after a recording device was found in a locker room at a Portage school sometime last week.
hometownnewsnow.com
Homes Destroyed in Minutes Apart Fires
(Michigan City, IN) - Fires destroying two houses in Michigan City over the weekend are under investigation. Officials say firefighters were called early Sunday to Ohio Street and then about 15 minutes later to East Homer Street. So far, the fire department has not released any further details. Reports indicate...
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Johnson Street bridge in Elkhart has closed
Traffic Alert in the City of Elkhart. The Johnson Street Bridge will be closed starting today. The city will be conducting a join repair. The bridge should be closed for about two weeks.
abc57.com
Domestic violence survivor shedding light on local resources
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind., --- October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a local domestic violence survivor is now working to spread the word about resources available in LaGrange County and across Michiana. “Realizing that what happened to me wasn’t in vein and that I should use it to take...
abc57.com
Section of Johnston Street closed October 11-15
GOSHEN, Ind. - A section of Johnston Street will be closed starting on Tuesday, according to the City of Goshen. The road will be closed west of Woodridge Court while crews install a new sewer tap for a nearby assisted living site development. The area will be closed through Saturday.
WNDU
Appeals court deems force used by South Bend officer reasonable
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The fatal force used by a South Bend police officer has been found to be reasonable by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Eric Logan was shot to death by Officer Ryan O’Neill in June 2019. Logan’s estate sought damages saying...
abc57.com
Police identify man who was shot and killed off Indiana Avenue
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Police have identified the man who was shot Thursday afternoon near Indiana Avenue. The victim has died of his injuries. When police arrived to the 700 block of W. Indiana Avenue, they located 30-year-old Domenik Briggs, who had been shot. Briggs was taken to...
