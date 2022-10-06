ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

1 arrested for ‘terrorist threat’ towards school: Mobile Police

By Brett Greenberg
 5 days ago

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 19-year-old man who made a “terrorist threat’ towards a school in which he was not enrolled in, according to a release from MPD.

Terrence Morrissette, 19, was taken into custody and arrested after officers located Morrissette on the 500 block of Bonnett Hill Circle Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Officers responded to 3725 Airport Boulevard, ACCEL Academy, at around 7:30 a.m. that morning in reference to an “unknown male making a terrorist threat,” to the school, according to the release.

