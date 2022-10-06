1 arrested for ‘terrorist threat’ towards school: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 19-year-old man who made a “terrorist threat’ towards a school in which he was not enrolled in, according to a release from MPD.
Terrence Morrissette, 19, was taken into custody and arrested after officers located Morrissette on the 500 block of Bonnett Hill Circle Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Officers responded to 3725 Airport Boulevard, ACCEL Academy, at around 7:30 a.m. that morning in reference to an “unknown male making a terrorist threat,” to the school, according to the release.
