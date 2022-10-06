Read full article on original website
3 Mets who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
3 New York Mets players who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go. The New York Mets, owners of one of the best records in the majors this season at 101-61, had high expectations going into the 2022 postseason. While the Mets were able to push...
Braves fans are furious at MLB for ridiculous NLDS start times
Want a chance to defend your World Series crown, Atlanta Braves? Good luck. Rob Manfred and MLB never said it was going to be convenient. Braves fans who hope to watch Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS at Truist Park will have to deal with bizarre start times and a ton of traffic. Oh, and good luck getting off of work to start the week! That’s something normal people can do, right?
Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control
Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
Dodgers add key rookie, ditch Craig Kimbrel on 2022 NLDS playoff roster
The 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers will begin their NLDS tussle with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night, a Wild Card team that they beat 14 times in 19 tries this season. While LA’s historic roster will enter the series with an inherent advantage, Dave Roberts picked his 26-man unit with the intention of minimizing risk.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Aaron Boone kicks Aroldis Chapman off Yankees playoff roster after unprofessional move
Yankees fans have longed to hear it. The Aroldis Chapman Era is officially over in the Bronx, and it didn’t even take another playoff meltdown in 2022 to exile him into free agency. In fact, Chapman prevented postseason fireworks by taking matters into his own hands and taking himself...
Cardinals: 5 big free agent targets for St. Louis entering offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals fell short of their goals for 2022, but these free agent additions in the offseason could make them true contenders in 2023. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, the St. Louis Cardinals now enter the offseason with many questions surrounding their roster.
Remember when Mets “rehearsed” celebrating World Series? Here’s how many playoff games they’ve won since
The Mets practicing a World Series win might be the closest they ever get. I think the New York Mets might have invited Nathan Fielder to the NL Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres because rehearsing a World Series win might be the closest they ever get to it.
Tom Ricketts to Cubs fans: ‘We will be active in free agency’
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a letter to fans on Tuesday after the conclusion of the 2022 season that the team will be active in free agency and "have the necessary resources available to substantially supplement our current roster."
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
