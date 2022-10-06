ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Layoffs could threaten remote workers amid recession fears, survey warns

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E713a_0iOkLZtH00
In this photo provided by Ashley McCue, Richard Matsui works from a coworking space on Nov. 18, 2020, in Honolulu. A group of Hawaii leaders is trying to attract… Read More

(KRON) — A majority of managers are worried about a recession negatively impacting business and agree that remote workers would be the first to go in the event of layoffs, according to a new survey. The survey, The Future of the Digital Workplace: A Survey of American Managers, published by presentation maker, beautiful.ai, surveyed 3,000 managers to learn about “how the digital workplace has impacted their business.”

Among the survey’s key findings were that 80% of managers say they’re worried about a recession negatively impacting business and that 60% agree that remote workers would be the first to be laid off, if layoffs become necessary.

The survey, which was released on Tuesday, comes amid a rash of reported layoffs. Fitness company Peloton plans to slash hundreds of jobs in an effort to turn itself around, according to the Wall Street Journal. Bay Area companies to have recently announced layoffs include Gap, DocuSign and Facebook’s parent company, Meta Inc.

In the beautiful.ai survey, 62% of managers said managing was more difficult in a remote workplace and 78% said they worried a recession will make hiring challenges worse than they already are. The push by employers to get workers back into the office and resistance by workers who’ve grown accustomed to the freedom of working remotely has played out in the public square in recent months.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Earlier this week, Uber announced it would start requiring workers to start reporting to the office two days a week. A group of Apple employees are publicly pushing back against the tech giant’s demand they return to the office three days a week. A letter published by The Verge addressed to CEO Tim Cook, cited a “disconnect between how the executive team thinks about remote/location-flexible work and the lived experiences of many of Apple’s employees.”

Not all the takeaways from the beautiful.ai survey reflected negatively on remote work. Of the managers surveyed, 97% say they see remote and hybrid digital work as having a positive impact.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#Remote Work#American Managers#Peloton#The Wall Street Journal#Docusign#Meta Inc#Beautiful Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy