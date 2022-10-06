Read full article on original website
‘Worst nightmare’: Family offers new $10,000 reward to find missing Yakima toddler
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search is intensifying to find a Yakima boy who vanished at a park. The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has any information on the missing child. Lucian Munguia has been missing for 30 days, and his family hasn’t stopped searching. On top of the cash reward, they’re also putting up flyers...
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing reward poster for Lucian Munguia
Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return. Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
‘He deserves to be with us’: Yakima boy still missing, but not forgotten on 5th birthday
YAKIMA, Wash. — For families with small children, every birthday marks a year of big changes, one that’s commemorated with happiness, laughter and love. They sing to their little ones, watch them open presents and celebrate as they blow out candles and make a wish. But for the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Victim identified in White Swan stabbing
Authorities have identified the man who was killed in an apparent stabbing Friday night in White Swan. Julius Kurt Hill II, 38, of Wapato was killed, with an autopsy set Tuesday in Spokane, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police officers were...
Yakima Herald Republic
Filipino Community Hall 70th anniversary celebration is Saturday
Wapato's Filipino Community Hall will celebrate its 70th anniversary Saturday. The commemoration will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St, followed by dinner, speakers, performances and dancing. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Tickets...
ifiberone.com
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
Yakima Herald Republic
Kathleen Kester
Kathleen Carol (Durbin) Kester passed away in her sleep on 10/3/22 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Yakima, WA on 11/6/37. She attended school in Selah, WA and Naches, WA. She was married on 8/28/56 to Kenneth H. Kester at the 1st Baptist Church on 6th St and Yakima Ave in Yakima, WA.
Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control
Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 14.
ncwlife.com
Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station
A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
KING-5
BREAKING: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty
An officer in Sunnyside, WA was shot along 8th Street near Sunnyside Community Center. The 44-year-old suspect is in custody. The officer is in stable condition.
Goat Rocks Fire handed over to special incident command team Saturday night
The Goat Rocks Fire burning west of Yakima near U.S. Highway 12 in the Gifford National Forest was handed over to a Type 3 incident command team Saturday night. Evacuation notices, road closures and flight restrictions over the area remain in place. Information and a map of road closures can be viewed online.
Yakima Herald Republic
Autopsy being scheduled for victim in White Swan stabbing
An autopsy is still being planned for a man who was apparently stabbed to death Friday night in White Swan. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he is also waiting for the family to be notified before releasing the man’s identity. Curtice said the man has relatives in the eastern part of the country.
Yakima Herald Republic
Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima
Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
FOX 11 and 41
“If I cut open my head then that’s to the point where I will wear a helmet,” safety helmets an after-thought for many young Yakima skaterboarders
YAKIMA, Wash. — More than half of kids under 18 that get hurt while skateboarding, snowboarding or riding a bike weren’t wearing helmets, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics study. Whenever kids buy skateboards, Bonzis Skateboard Shop employees encourage them to buy helmets too, said owner Andy Bonzi.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police to recommend charge after hospital staff, officer allegedly exposed to hazardous substance
Yakima police will recommend charges against a man who allegedly exposed Yakima Valley Memorial staff and a police officer to a hazardous substance on Monday morning at the hospital. Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said police will recommend a reckless endangerment charge after a patient smoked a hazardous substance in...
Yakima Herald Republic
One dead in White Swan homicide Friday
Few details were available Saturday regarding a homicide in White Swan around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, though an autopsy has been scheduled. The victim’s identity has...
