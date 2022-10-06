ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Missing reward poster for Lucian Munguia

Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return. Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room

YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Society
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Victim identified in White Swan stabbing

Authorities have identified the man who was killed in an apparent stabbing Friday night in White Swan. Julius Kurt Hill II, 38, of Wapato was killed, with an autopsy set Tuesday in Spokane, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police officers were...
WHITE SWAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Filipino Community Hall 70th anniversary celebration is Saturday

Wapato's Filipino Community Hall will celebrate its 70th anniversary Saturday. The commemoration will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St, followed by dinner, speakers, performances and dancing. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger. Tickets...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kathleen Kester

Kathleen Carol (Durbin) Kester passed away in her sleep on 10/3/22 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Yakima, WA on 11/6/37. She attended school in Selah, WA and Naches, WA. She was married on 8/28/56 to Kenneth H. Kester at the 1st Baptist Church on 6th St and Yakima Ave in Yakima, WA.
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
107.3 KFFM

Empowering Neighborhoods in Yakima to Take Control

Yakima city officials say It's time to come together again and take back area neighborhoods from vandals. If you have a lot of vandalism in your area or just an occasional problem the city of Yakima wants you to be involved in the second Community Action Day coming up Thursday, October 14.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire guts motorhome in Olds Station

A motorhome was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Wenatchee’s Olds Station. Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokeswoman Kay McKellar said the fire on Technology Center Way near Chester Kim Road was reported just before 6 a.m. She said there were explosions reported from the motorhome and a...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Yakima Herald Republic

Autopsy being scheduled for victim in White Swan stabbing

An autopsy is still being planned for a man who was apparently stabbed to death Friday night in White Swan. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he is also waiting for the family to be notified before releasing the man’s identity. Curtice said the man has relatives in the eastern part of the country.
WHITE SWAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima

Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

“If I cut open my head then that’s to the point where I will wear a helmet,” safety helmets an after-thought for many young Yakima skaterboarders

YAKIMA, Wash. — More than half of kids under 18 that get hurt while skateboarding, snowboarding or riding a bike weren’t wearing helmets, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics study. Whenever kids buy skateboards, Bonzis Skateboard Shop employees encourage them to buy helmets too, said owner Andy Bonzi.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

One dead in White Swan homicide Friday

Few details were available Saturday regarding a homicide in White Swan around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, though an autopsy has been scheduled. The victim’s identity has...
WHITE SWAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy