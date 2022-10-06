Abilene gas prices range for $2.91 to $3.59, average rises 7 cents
AAA on Thursday reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas at $3.199, up almost a dime from last week . The average price in our survey of Abilene pumps was $3.13, up from $3.06 last week, with a high of $3.59 and a few pumps as low as $2.91.
The biggest jump in price in Texas was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The nationwide average rose for a second week, from $3.782 to $3.867
|City
|Latest Avg.
|Prev. Week
|Change
|Abilene
|$3.130
|$3.060
|+7¢
|Amarillo
|$3.382
|$3.331
|+5.1¢
|Austin
|$3.221
|$3.183
|+3.8¢
|Corpus Christi
|$3.067
|$3.021
|+4.6¢
|Dallas
|$3.201
|$3.059
|+14.2¢
|Fort Worth
|$3.192
|$3.059
|+13.3¢
|Houston
|$3.111
|$3.023
|+8.8¢
|San Antonio
|$3.130
|$3.053
|+7.7¢
|Texarkana
|$3.212
|$3.161
|+5.1¢
Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded
Sources: Staff report, AAA
