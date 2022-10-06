ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene gas prices range for $2.91 to $3.59, average rises 7 cents

By Greg Jaklewicz, Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago

AAA on Thursday reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas at $3.199, up almost a dime from last week . The average price in our survey of Abilene pumps was $3.13, up from $3.06 last week, with a high of $3.59 and a few pumps as low as $2.91.

The biggest jump in price in Texas was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The nationwide average rose for a second week, from $3.782 to $3.867

City Latest Avg. Prev. Week Change
Abilene $3.130 $3.060 +7¢
Amarillo $3.382 $3.331 +5.1¢
Austin $3.221 $3.183 +3.8¢
Corpus Christi $3.067 $3.021 +4.6¢
Dallas $3.201 $3.059 +14.2¢
Fort Worth $3.192 $3.059 +13.3¢
Houston $3.111 $3.023 +8.8¢
San Antonio $3.130 $3.053 +7.7¢
Texarkana $3.212 $3.161 +5.1¢

Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded

Sources: Staff report, AAA

