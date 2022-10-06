Read full article on original website
Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish
Wendy's has been willing to shake up the traditional fast-food burger menu. The chain, which built its business on its "fresh, never frozen" square hamburgers, has not been bound by the classic burger-and-fries menu to which rivals Burger King (a Restaurant Brands International (QSR) division) and McDonald's have largely limited themselves.
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem
Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient
Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.
Burger King Puts a Bold New Whopper on the Menu
Let the Halloween fast food wars of 2022 begin. McDonald's (MCD) rarely celebrates holidays with menu additions. Aside from the Shamrock Shake, which ostensibly ties to St. Patrick's Day since it was introduced using the now cringe-worthy Irish stereotype Uncle O'Grimacey, the company doesn't usually acknowledge any special events. And,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burger King Explains Why They Had To Take This Chicken Sandwich Off The Menu
For many Burger King fans, it seems that the Ch’King menu item was a beloved and go-to choice. Last month, the fast food chain announced that they would be discontinuing the option and removing this sandwich from the menu, which left many customers upset and led them to air their grievances on Twitter. Now, Tom Curtis, President of Burger King North America, sat down for an interview with CNN Business to discuss retiring the Ch’King chicken sandwich and why removing it from their menu could bring more emphasis to their classic item, the Whopper.
Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’
Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse
We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
People are only just discovering what M&M’s stands for after all these years
MANY people love tucking into a delicious bag of M&M’s - but do you know what the name stands for?. Sweet lovers are only just stopping to think about what the initials mean and discovering the answer. The multi-coloured shelled chocolate treats have tiny Ms printed on the top,...
Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor
When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
I tried Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. I'll never order it again.
While the Never Ending Pasta Bowl sounds like a good deal, its new high price makes it nearly impossible to eat enough pasta to make it worthwhile.
The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You
When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
McDonald’s Menu Adds Two New Items (One's a Returning Favorite)
After a summer in which McDonald's offered a confusing digital summer camp, a promotion that contained no actual new menu items, the fast-food giant owes its fans. The company hasn't tweaked its menu or used real limited-time offers nearly as often as its rivals. Instead, it has used a mix of menu hacks, where it puts fan-ordered combinations on the menu -- but not really, since customers still had to make the combos themselves.
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)
After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.
